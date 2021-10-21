Oct. 24 is designated as World Polio Day. Polio is a potentially lethal, highly contagious disease that causes paralysis. This disease predominately affects young children. Humanity has endured this disease for more than 3 millennia. This deadly disease has robbed hundreds of thousands of young children of the joy of walking, running and playing causing lifelong paralysis. Polio is now on the verge of global eradication. Thanks to the innovations and progress of modern medicine, polio, like smallpox will be relegated to the pages of medical textbooks. Advances in microbiology led to the discovery of the virus, improvement of water and sanitation systems disrupted its transmission and the discovery of effective vaccines have provided immunity to the human race to fight this deadly disease. The eradication of polio has been an effort to contain and eliminate three distinct strains of the polio virus. In 1988, there were more than 300,000 cases of polio worldwide. In the last six years, two of the three strains have been completely eradicated. The only remaining strain, accounting for the 2 confirmed cases of polio in 2021, is only found in remote areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The journey that brings us to the verge of global eradication of polio has been hard and arduous. There is evidence of polio afflicted individuals in the mummified remains recovered from the Pyramids of Egypt and there are grim reminders of outbreaks documented in the histories of Europe and the Americas over the centuries.
In the United States, polio outbreaks usually happened in the late summer and fall, with outbreaks overlapping seasons for common childhood viruses. What started with symptoms of a stomach virus often ended with children becoming paralyzed from the waist down and sometimes requiring "iron lungs" for respiratory support. The children who were fortunate enough to survive their illness were often treated in quarantined units and required periods of prolonged isolation. As a grandparent myself, it is easy to understand the anxiety and fear that a virus of this nature could impart upon a family. Thankfully, during the 1950s, the inactivated polio vaccination and the oral polio vaccine were both developed in the United States. Massive immunization campaigns throughout the 1980s eventually resulted in the eradication of polio from the western world.
Rotary International has played a vital role in the near eradication of polio from the rest of the globe. The first 3H project was launched in 1979, immunizing more than 6 million children in the Philippines. In 1985, Rotary International launched the Polio Plus program, which added immunizations against other vaccine-preventable illnesses to their vaccination campaigns in developing countries. Since the launch of the Polio plus program in 1985, Rotary International has contributed $2 billion dollars and countless hours of volunteer service towards polio eradication. Rotary International began fundraising efforts for the Polio Plus program in 1988, and exceeded goals by such amounts that the World Health Assembly was inspired to launch a Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) with the intention of eradicating polio worldwide. Partners of the GPEI include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, CDC, WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International and The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI). Collectively, these organizations have immunized more than 2.5 billion children against polio across 122 nations. Successes of these efforts are reflected in India becoming certified as polio free in 2014 and the entire continent of Africa in 2020.
The future for the global eradication of polio is bright and optimistic. We must ensure the success of our goal of completely eliminating polio. It is imperative that we have robust surveillance systems in endemic and at-risk countries to detect and contain outbreaks of the polio virus. The immunization programs need to be sustained and generously funded. The political change in the area cannot be allowed to hamper the progress. This is not a time for complacency; for the consequences of inaction are not acceptable. It is estimated that if we cease all eradication efforts, the resurgence of polio would paralyze in excess of 200,000 children every year within the next 10 years. This virus knows no national boundaries and is only a flight away from the shores of our nation.
Rakesh Sachdeva, MD, FAAP is the Founding Chair of the Division of Pediatrics at University of Pikeville — Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and served as Rotary International District Governor for D-6740 in 2008-2009. He practices with Physicians and Children Homeplace Clinic in Pikeville.