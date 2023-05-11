While we transition seasons and the legislature begins the 2023 interim period, I would like to take this time to formally introduce myself, as well as go over what I have been up to as your state representative.
I have had the honor of serving as a state representative since 2017 and have had the chance to sponsor legislation that I believe will put the commonwealth on an even more solid fiscal and social foundation. I plan to begin supplying you with updates on a regular basis about what is going on in our state’s capitol. As for this week, I would like to discuss what was accomplished in the 2023 Regular Session.
As you may know, 2023 was a busy time for me and my colleagues as we tackled several key issues that have made waves through the commonwealth. During this session, we approved commonsense legislation, including measures that provide a voice for parents and teachers, protect our most vulnerable, prepare us for disasters, and make our state more competitive. My goal beginning this session was to be a part of passing long-lasting legislation that will positively impact Kentuckians for years to come. Here are some examples of the legislation we enacted:
HB 1 is the next step in the Kentucky General Assembly’s efforts to eliminate the individual income tax entirely. In 2018, the General Assembly decreased the individual income tax rate from 6 percent to 5 percent, which resulted in historic economic growth as well as record job creation and state revenue. During the 2022 Regular Session, lawmakers passed HB 8, which laid the groundwork to eliminate the individual income tax entirely but includes preset triggers that must be met before the legislature can move to decrease the tax in half-a-percentage-point increments. These triggers essentially hold funding for state programs and agencies harmless. HB 1 clarifies the conditions laid out in HB 8 of the 2022 Regular Session and codifies the second rate reduction from 4.5 percent to 4 percent on Jan. 1, 2024.
HB 538 addresses classroom disruption that impacts learning by providing a framework for local school districts and school administrators. The guidelines for restoring order in the classroom includes provisions for students to be placed into an alternative setting, such as a resource room, a classroom where the disruption did not occur, or even virtual instruction. HB 538 allows a school board to delegate authority to an appeals committee for alternative placement options. For students facing suspension or expulsion, HB 538 creates guidelines to protect due process of the student and takes into consideration students with disabilities and special education.
HB 547, a bill that I was honored to sponsor, ensures school faculty have the right to express their faith, such as sponsoring faith-based organizations, wearing religious clothing, decorating their personal space, and engaging in religious expression during noninstructional time.
SB 150 prohibits the Kentucky Board of Education, Department of Education, and local school boards from forcing teachers to use a student’s preferred pronouns if different from biological sex. It also requires school districts to inform parents if a student requests the use of different pronouns, seeks medical attention, or mental health services. It allows parents to review and opt-out children for sexual education courses.
SB 5 requires local boards of education to adopt complaint resolution policies to address parent complaints about school materials that are harmful to minors and requires a school to ensure a student does not have access to material which has led to the complaint filed by the parent. SB 5 further requires the Kentucky Department of Education to develop a model complaint resolution policy.
HB 448 moves $20 million in funding into a newly created rural housing trust fund to help with disaster response in eastern and western parts of the state. This money was allocated in previous sessions but can be used more effectively in this new fund.
HB 157 creates the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Program under the Division of Emergency Management, essentially two task force teams and 10 regional teams that could be deployed to assist with emergencies throughout the state.
SB 99 establishes a framework to ensure accountability in the spending of funds donated to help Kentuckians during times of emergency and disaster.
HB 153 prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing a federal gun ban in Kentucky. With HB 153, Kentucky is officially a 2nd Amendment sanctuary state. We in the legislature take great pride in upholding the God-given rights of Kentuckians, and HB 153 ensures the federal government cannot strip Kentuckians’ right to bear arms.
I have been welcomed with open arms in Owsley and Breathitt County, and it is an honor to serve as the Representative for the 84th House District. As we begin our work for the interim period, stay tuned each week for more updates.
I would like to hear from you regarding your interest in any of the issues before the Kentucky General Assembly. Feel free to reach out here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at, 1-800-372-7181. If you would like to receive regular email updates on what is going on in Frankfort, feel free to send me a request via my legislative email at, Chris.Fugate@lrc.ky.gov. For more information, please visit the legislature’s website at, www.legislature.ky.gov.