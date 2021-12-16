We all screw up occasionally and when we do, we should recognize the mistake and address the issue accordingly. I’m not immune to screwing up. I try not to screw up, but when I do, I do it right.
We had some fantastic news recently about moving our region forward. Gov. Beshear was in town and handed over funds for infrastructure that included water and sewer projects. The funding was announced for all areas in Eastern Kentucky and specific funding for Pike County.
While I had the governor’s attention, I thanked him for this funding and told him that since I have been in Kentucky, he has been in Eastern Kentucky more than any other governor, excluding Paul Patton, who lives here. He said that he wants this part of the state to prosper because he feels like it has been left out or forgotten over the years. And, he said, Rocky Adkins points him east to keep him focused on the area.
Later in that day a monumental announcement was made between PMC and UPike where nursing tuition would be reimbursed by PMC under certain circumstances. The governor committed to the plan and said he would support legislation that fosters this program and others like it.
Last Saturday I was communicating with several people via text messaging. I was working with our Regional Editor Russ Cassady, the two people who put the UPike-PMC deal together and several other people on business and personal matters.
During my conversation with UPike they said that the news about the nursing announcement was very successful and that their phones were blowing up. They were overwhelmed with the response to the announcement.
In one to two years the nursing shortage will ease in this region because of this partnership and many people will prosper. On that text thread, we were all virtually high-fiving about the success.
Back track two weeks ago when the city announced they would spend over $600,000 through a grant to redesign Second Street. In our editorial meeting we considered the possibility of editorializing that money could be better spent on other projects. However, when the story came out in the paper about the redesign of Second Street, it sounds like a decent project and the skepticism went away.
In one of the text threads, I thought I was communicating to our editorial team. I told them that the Second Street project may have merit and we need to hold up on editorial page criticism of that project. I continued that in the story we printed the project seemed to make sense and we need to let the project be completed.
Because my fat fingers work faster than my brain, that message was inadvertently sent to the wrong thread, The officials at UPike and PMC received that message, which clearly was not meant for them, putting them in an awkward position. I’m sure the UPike and PMC officials thought that the idiot at the News-Express is ruining the mood with his skepticism.
When I realized my faux pas, I jokingly said the $600,000 could go for a down payment on the library to further expand the nursing program. I received several “LOL’s,” meaning they understood that I screwed up.
In an effort to not put anyone in an awkward position with the knowledge of my text, I own my screw up. While on the surface the Second Street redesign seems like it may be overkill, it could add a new dimension to the downtown area that is vitally needed to revitalize and encourage arts, shopping and dining downtown.
