On April 25, The U.S. Supreme Court began the process of deliberating by hearing arguments on a case which will have ramifications far beyond just the involved parties.
Kennedy v. Bremerton School District is a case that was initially brought before the Supreme Court in September and involves former Bremerton School District football coach Joseph A. Kennedy and his former employer.
According to his attorneys in court filings, including attorneys with the First Liberty Institute, Kennedy “lost his job as a coach after kneeling at the 50-yard line after a high school football game to say a brief, quiet prayer of gratitude.” While lower courts ultimately found, and the school district agreed, that Kennedy lost his job because of his religious expression, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against him twice.
Attorneys for the school district, which include attorneys with Americans United for Separation of Church and State, argue in filings that the district never imposed restrictions that are asserted in Kennedy’s filing asserts. Instead, the attorneys wrote, the district recognized that Kennedy’s practice could be “coercive” as it involved players and that the district heard from players’ parents that their children “felt compelled to participate.”
I’m not a constitutional attorney, nor an attorney of any kind, and I do not know all the facts of the Kennedy case or whose allegations are true.
What I do know, however, is what I have seen and experienced, and what I believe. And I do also know that regardless of the facts of the Kennedy case, its results will be carried by the victor as a standard for years to come.
And, if groups like Americans United for Separation of Church and State are the winners, it will likely be used, in my opinion, as a blunt instrument with which anyone expressing their faith will be beaten and silenced quickly.
I know I often caution against taking issues like this in an alarmist fashion, since that does unfortunately feed into the false “culture war” narrative that is used by radicals and conspiracy theorists to sew division and discord. That being said, just because the “culture war” narrative used by radicals and conspiracy theorists should be soundly ignored, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t fundamental social and cultural issues that are being decided right now.
Neither side in this issue is likely considering what happens to either Joseph Kennedy and the Bremerton School District as the true stakes.
For generations, the trajectory of our nation’s outlook on religious expression has, at first, leaned, then slowly tilted even deeper in favor of the silencing of any religious voice in the public square.
Just a generation ago, a public prayer offered before a football game or a public meeting, especially in a place like Eastern Kentucky, would have hardly caused anyone any concern. Now, however, it becomes a national issue and those who are opposed to the faith of the person praying seem to have been not so much offended as boiled alive, if their reactions are any indication.
There are a multitude of issues involved, but one, and one which I believe strikes at the center of many of these conflicts is that there seems to be an expectation on the part of those opposed to religion that it’s merely a hobby or a side interest of the person who wishes to pray in public — or worse — that it’s simply a tool to wield control.
But, I know for me, that’s not the case. Even if I often fail to truly act like Christ, my faith is not just a hobby or an interest. My faith in Jesus Christ cannot be separated from my identity. It affects everything I do and everything I say.
Coaches, as an example, are not just instructors who tell their players how to play a game. More often, they are role models who help guide their students not just on the field, but in life. If I were a coach, or even a public school teacher, it would be near impossible to speak to numerous issues without my faith becoming a factor. That would be even more difficult if I were a coach who is trying to guide players to be better people.
I don’t know about Joseph Kennedy, but I imagine this is the case in many of these conflicts. To ask a public employee to leave their faith at the door of the school is not separation of church and state, it’s silencing a voice with which you disagree.
I don’t know how the Supreme Court will ultimately rule on this case, or what the impact will be, but I do hope that one effect is that it will push back against a culture that is so threatened by the idea of an expression of faith or of morals that an expression like that cannot be absorbed and debated against, but must be stamped into non-existence.
Freedom is certainly a relative term when used by many, apparently, and only applies to “acceptable” ideas and modes of conduct, a definition of which seems to become more and more narrow as this society “progresses.” Hopefully this decision will come down in such a way that it prevents an expansion of that definition of freedom.