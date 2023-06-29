If you have been reading the news lately you will have read that Kentucky Power will be strong-arming — I mean pleading — with the Public Service Commission for a massive rate increase. I, like most people, am not thrilled with that news.
I have been a big proponent of AEP in the past. They are always out restoring power when storms hit and have really done a great job making sure we all have electricity, especially during our most vulnerable times. And as long as they keep the lights on at reasonable rates, I will continue my cheerleading. However, I think we just need a little more honesty and less double speak.
In the press release they put out, AEP explained they are using “securitization” as a method for their appeal to the PSC. It’s a big fancy word and sounds like it should be important, but it’s. In the press release, in doublespeak, the company states that they are simply wanting to refinance loans.
What they are not saying is that they want to make more money.
According to the press release, securitization allows energy providers to refinance previously incurred costs over a longer period of time at a lower interest rate. Again, it’s a big word for a simple financial transaction.
All companies that are carrying debt want to stretch out payments and get a lower interest rate, which improves cash flow. What perplexes me is how they can get a special interest rate when interest rates are notoriously high right now.
Unless I’m just stupid, the press release implies that their loans are through the PSC. If that’s the case then I can see where that big fancy word comes into place.
They claim that, through securitization, they can limit the overall increase to 13.6 percent. OK, here comes the stupid in me again. If you refinance your debt to get longer terms and lower interest rates, which in turn increases cash flow, why is there a need to increase rates to the consumer?
If you remember, last year they announced that Liberty Utilities was going to purchase their assets, therefore making the shareholders wealthy. The deal fell through and now they are seeking lower debt service payments, higher rates and more revenue.
Again the stupid in me says that they are driving up the value of the company to seek future buyers at a much higher rate than what Liberty offered.
For the record, I asked the president of Liberty if he had any intention of raising rates, and he answered they wouldn’t raise rates and that they would increase and expand service. I don’t know if he lied to me in a public meeting, but if they had the means to provide better service without raising rates, why cant the current company? We consumers have been hit with enough increases, taxes and cost of living and since they went along with the conversion to natural gas, it’s another slap in our coal-dusty faces.
In their proposal they list several issues that they claim are good for the consumer. The issues include an optional tariff to address the high usage months, expansion of tree clearing, increase in the energy assistance program and extension of due date from 15 to 21 days that will give the customer flexibility.
And naturally the press release is filled with the standard talk about building a better future, commitment to service and all that other politically correct stuff.
Optional tariff clearly means that they will increase rates during high usage months so the consumer does not benefit in any way, so I’m calling them out on that.
Expansion of tree cutting —Ok I’ll buy that. But when in business shouldn’t your hard costs be factored into your cost of doing business? This just seems like an excuse as opposed to a real reason for a rate increase.
They want to expand energy assistance. Just like the government that gives away free benefits, they want to do the same. I’m OK with that BUT, they better have a bonafide plan to ensure that people who are getting assistance are truly in need and not people who are just sucking off the system.
We all know there are shysters getting free government benefits. Let’s hope AEP isn’t as gullible as the government. In this case, undeserving people need to make it on their own or freeze in the cold. I bet a true audit of assistance will show they are overextending, which could save the rest of the ratepayers money.
Extending due dates from 15 days to 21, is an insult. Most bills are due in 30 days. So by them asking for an additional six days is not a real help; they should do that on their own without a government elected or appointed panel granting permission
If you noticed Kentucky Power has been real good at offering money for local economic development. They have given millions for the betterment of our communities. Those donations are gifts and should not be given off the backs of the ratepayers. If we want to give to economic development we should have that option to do so on our own. While the recipients are grateful, why are they doing the job our government should be doing?
Since they cut out coal as their primary source of generation, our regional economy has been slaughtered. If they want to go back to coal, where thousands of people can get back to work and give the local economy a shot in the arm the rhetoric will be easier to swallow.
I appreciate AEP and Kentucky Power because they really do a great job. But are the rising costs due to investors’ needs for higher returns that are being disguised as operational needs? I say the investors should take the hit, not the ratepayers.
I would rather people just be honest by putting out a press release saying that the investors who though their would be millionaires with the sale, are nervous and want more money so we are going to ask the commission to allow us to make the investors millionaires off the backs of the ratepayers.
Why not consider a consumer-owned co-op where the ratepayers have a stake in the business dealings? The PSC really has no dog in this fight and with the lobbyists; you can almost guarantee this deal will go through.
Turn off the lights, turn off your AC and hope that you can afford another rate increase, of course for the betterment of your community.
