Once again the issue of publishing legal advertising in local newspapers reared its ugly head in Frankfort. A bill co-sponsored by Rep. Chris Fugate, called for legal ads to be published on certain web sites and not published in community newspapers.
It seems every year we, the newspapers across the commonwealth and the Kentucky Press Association are met with a measure to abolish legal advertising. If you look at the legal ads in this paper you will see a multitude of important information pertaining to how and what local and state governments and utilities are planning. Statute requires these ads to be run for a specific reason, which is to inform the public through a free press.
We realize that while newspapers may not reach everyone, but they still continue to be a main, creditable and independent source for local community news and information. Informed community members who read newspapers see how government works and allow their voices to be heard.
When the power company wanted to get rate increases, they were forced to advertise their plan in the form of legal ads in local newspapers. The response was overwhelming and the Public Service Commission was inundated with opposition and only awarded a portion of the increase.
If the only requirement was to bury that proposal for a high rate increase on their own website, the PSC may have been able to approve their request unscathed.
The anti legal ad bill proposed calls for local municipalities to publish, on their own web sites any legal advertising that the government needs to get out. The fallacy is several fold; asking local governments to monitor themselves is like leaving the fox in charge of the hen house. Internet is not available in all areas of the mountains. And the measure would leave government open for fraud, cronyism and corruption.
We have contractors, real estate companies, car and truck dealers, internet and service providers and other industries that scour our legal ads to see if they can get involved with bidding on jobs for the local communities they serve.
If local governments are left to bury, I mean publish, jobs, truck parts or other services needed on their web site, only a few will know of the available opportunity, which most likely are government officials’ friends and family members, who then will bid on jobs and services leaving the general public out of the process.
When those opportunities are listed in our pages, multiple contractors can submit sealed bids to the local government and that body can open all the bids at the same time and determine which vendors win the bid.
As our Regional Editor Russ Cassady, who is also a KPS board member, explained it: Imagine you roll up to your church one Sunday and you see bulldozers and other equipment on site. An inquiry is made to the local government and they explain that they, the government, advertised on their web site that they would be annexing the church’s parking lot to put in a road and since there were no objections the government will be taking the church’s parking lot for a new access road. The government official says, “we advertised it on the web site under the 50th tab on page 575 in three-point font and no one objected, so we are taking that parking lot and my cousin won the bid to do the job.”
It’s a crazy scenario, but it could happen.
When the bill was introduced last week, I called Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander, who I know has a good working relationship with Representative Fugate and explained my grave concern with this proposed bill.
Alexander, who in my opinion, is great for Perry County as he is transparent, progressive, fair and always has his vision focused on the people of Perry County, patiently listened and said he would call Fugate. I offered suggestions and implored Alexander to have Fugate call me for further discussion.
Saturday morning I received word that Fugate withdrew his support for the bill. I can only imagine that Alexander and Fugate spoke to each other and they realized that the measure would hurt local contractors and potentially provide cover for some governments, which along with the other contacts made to the representative, helped him understand the perils of the law, if approved.
Regardless of what happened, the fact the Fugate withdrew his support shows that he is truly concerned about local business in the counties in which he represents and that Alexander also is a champion for not only Perry County but for the region. I extend thanks to you both for listening and understanding the consequences of bills that could offer government overreach and hidden agendas.
