Back in 1999, when I first started reporting in my hometown of Pikeville, the courts and police were just beginning to see the impacts of the growing opioid epidemic.
Just a generation before, police had spent most of their time chasing illegal whiskey manufacturers and distributors and now were having to take a crash course in pharmaceuticals, as new pills, new formulations and new brands came onto the market.
Over the ensuing decades, I left the news business twice, coming back three times, with the last time being in 2007. During that time, I saw people and communities change, but the opioid epidemic remained a constant, taking twists and turns, but being constantly a factor in our communities.
Since 2007, I have watched as the trade in prescription opioids has waned some in favor of methamphetamine and, to a lesser degree, heroin, but the marks this scourge made on our communities will forever be there.
The driving force behind this epidemic was never really in question, for me that is. It was greed, plain and simple.
Companies such as Purdue Pharma — the manufacturer of OxyContin — and prescription drug distributors such as AmerisourceBergen saw there was “gold in them thar hills” so to speak and mined it for all it was worth.
The thing I could never really understand is I know the individuals who ran these companies had to know what was happening on the ground in places like Appalachia, but yet they continued to make decisions that maximized profits over people.
How?
Well, on May 13, the news organization West Virginia Spotlight produced some work that helped me understand, to a degree, what helped facilitate it — the dehumanization of our people in the eyes of those who most had the ability to stand up and do something about the damage being done to us.
Mountain State Spotlight gained access to internal emails sent by AmerisourceBergen executives which indicated they were having a lot of fun at our expense.
The Mountain State Spotlight reporters found AmerisourceBergen executive Chris Zimmerman sharing a lyrical parody of the theme song for “The Beverly Hillbillies,” making fun of “a poor mountaineer” who purchased pills at a “cash ‘n carry” pain clinic.
The organization also reported: “Another was titled ‘OxyContinVille’ and included a parody of a Jimmy Buffett song that described driving from Kentucky to buy pills.”
In other emails, we were referred to as “pillbillies,” and another email referred to efforts by the Kentucky legislature to enact laws to help protect the people from the massive influx of prescription opioids by saying that it appeared the hillbillies had learned to read.
There’s a dozen different directions in which we could analyze and make assumptions about why these executives felt comfortable doing this, but I know that one impact is that it helped make it easier for some to continue flooding our area with a substance that was resulting in incredibly bad social outcomes and even death for some.
When you dehumanize someone, it makes it easier to exploit them or, at the very least, to ignore their suffering. By making jokes about pillbillies, the news that was filtering in to these men and women that people were dying left and right could be easier to accept.
I’m not saying it excuses them of their responsibility, but instead that it helps us to understand this quirk of human nature and prevent ourselves from falling into it as well. History is full of examples where incredible atrocities are committed at the hands of people who have been led to believe that the subject of their hatred is not deserving of humane treatment. Sometimes it’s a concerted effort that results in that understanding, while other times, it’s just repeated callous joking or commentary that whittles away at the one fact we know — underneath all the differences, we are the same — humans, deserving of the same consideration we expect others to provide us.
And maybe the next time you make a joke about a group of people, perhaps this example will come to mind and you’ll consider the full impact of your words, because they matter.