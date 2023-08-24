Social media is ubiquitous these days. It is unfortunately intertwined with our daily lives in ways that people in the recent past couldn’t even have imagined. I’ve thought about social media a lot lately, as I help as a co-administrator with five different Facebook and Twitter accounts. So, I thought it might be appropriate to pass along some thoughts — let’s call them advice — about what I’ve learned about social media.
This list is by no means comprehensive, but here’s a few things I’ve learned over the years:
1. It is entirely possible to read or see something with which you disagree and not comment on it.
2. It is possible to feel strongly about something and not post about it on social media.
3. It’s good and healthy to not post on or even visit social media, even on an extended basis.
4. If you see something on social media that you don’t like or you would prefer not be seen, the absolute worst thing you can do is comment to tell someone you think so. Social media works on algorithms. Facebook doesn’t care if your interaction is negative (in fact, the company has been proven in the past to prioritize the delivery of content which receives a greater amount of negative interaction). The algorithm just knows people find it interesting and sends it out to more and more individuals. Facebook and social media in general very often have the effect of exaggerating the worst of our instincts and fueling our anger. This is not a bug, but a feature.
5. That passive aggressive (or overtly aggressive) post you just made about a friend or family member may make you feel better in the short term, and the endorphin rush you get from the messages of support and “likes” may also make you feel better. But, in the long run, you’ve moved yourself further away from what should be the ultimate goals — forgiveness and reconciliation.
6. Social media is designed to give you what you want, not what you need. If you think the content that pops up on your feed is there to make you more connected to the world or to improve yourself, think again. That content is designed to keep you there as long as possible. If social media finds you have a taste for junk food, it’s going to keep delivering it as long as you are willing to accept it. Virality is not an accurate indicator of relevance.
7. Your social media feed is not a comprehensive way of knowing what’s going on in your community. If you are using, for example, Facebook to keep up with community news, you’re missing out on a lot, regardless of how much we newspeople feed to it. Facebook doesn’t care if you’re an informed voter or whether you’re made aware of a highway about to be paved through your backyard. It delivers what keeps your eyes pinned to Facebook. Social media decides what you see and when — all to its own benefit.
8. Behind nearly every business page is a human being or a few human beings who are assigned to answer questions or give information. Some may use AI, but I guarantee you it’s a small number. Other than those, when you decide to rail against a company in the messages section of their Facebook page, especially with larger businesses, you’re just hammering an individual who has heard numerous complaints about that and other things (for some reason, people like to complain a lot on social media), but who has little to no ability to change that for the better. Also, messaging a business page at 1 a.m. on a Sunday and expecting an immediate answer — excepting in the case of the largest 24-7 companies — is a bit unfair.
9. Don’t assume an oversight is a slight. I know in the case of our newspapers — although this has wider application — it’s easy to miss something, especially considering the amount of information we are processing on a daily, sometimes hourly, basis. This is also a good place to point out that we, as a culture, are in a dangerous place where we very often assume the worst motivations on the part of everyone. That’s a hard way to live and exist. Don’t assume the worst until — and if — you have proof.
10. A mob — whether “irl” or online — is a beast made up of individuals. In order for the beast to survive, it must have anger. If it cannot generate anger from its original source, or if that anger wanes, it will find another target. At that point, no one — even the members of the mob — are safe from its wrath.
11. There’s a brief passage in the book of Proverbs in the Bible — Proverbs 26:17 — that tells us, “Like somebody who takes a passing dog by the ears is one who meddles in the quarrel of another.” Learn to let it go, y’all. Learn to let it go, lest you find yourself grabbing a passing dog by the ears only to find out it’s rabid.
12. Another relevant verse from scripture and, as it should always have the final word, I’ll let the Lord’s Word do its work: “Finally, all of you, have unity of spirit, sympathy, love for one another, a tender heart, and a humble mind. Do not repay evil for evil or abuse for abuse; but, on the contrary, repay with a blessing. It is for this that you were called — that you might inherit a blessing. For ‘Those who desire life and desire to see good days, let them keep their tongues from evil and their lips from speaking deceit; let them turn away from evil and do good; let them seek peace and pursue it. For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and his ears are open to their prayer. But the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.’” — 1 Peter 3:8-12