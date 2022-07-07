Recently, a large majority of us celebrated Independence Day, whether it was with family and friends or at a community event hosted by the city and county. There was laughter, there was food, there was fun and there were fireworks. Most of all, there was pride.
Over the last few years the nation has become undoubtedly more divided and it seems that every day more problems arise — crime, political disputes, the drug epidemic, lingering COVID-19 impacts, inflation, rising interest rates and many more. People are struggling to survive and they often take it out on one another or look at others as competition instead of seeing them as being in the same position they are. When times are hard it's easy to forget we're not alone.
On July 4, our Independence Day, though, that veil seems to lift some. We push aside a lot of the negative thoughts, the fighting, the problems, and we focus on being in the moment and having a good time. We celebrate community events like the parade, fish fry, freedom float and fireworks. We see local leaders, neighbors and others mingling together for a common goal. We visit friends and family. We explore our areas and others by going to the lake, cooking out, or going out to eat. We sport our nation's colors – red, white and blue. We display the U.S. flag. We live in that moment and we feel pride for being from where we're from.
On that day, we love our communities and our country. We love our freedom and our rights. We acknowledge our history and how we got to this point, and we think of how we can better our futures.
Instead of just feeling this way on one day a year or a few times a year, maybe we should strive to keep that mindset and that pride and sense of community year-round, focusing on ways to stay united and celebrate our individuality rather than highlight the differences and fight over everything. We have a beautiful city, a beautiful county, a beautiful state and a beautiful country. We've grown together, we've fought together, we've come together when times are hard. Why shouldn't we be proud?