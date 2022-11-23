This year has seemed to fly by – it's already almost the end of November, which is hard to believe. It doesn't feel like 2022 should be almost over, yet it is.
I think part of the reason time has flown by so fast is because this year was seemingly full of things happening — both good and bad. We had the devastating flooding in July, the effects of which we’re still seeing. We had the continued worry of COVID-19 and other illnesses. We had businesses open and close. It was overall just a whirlwind of information and back-to-back events, and it is easy to get caught up in it all.
Normally I like to think of myself as a decent person, but I too found myself caught up in everything. Then the other day on the way home I witnessed a small act of kindness that made me just take a breath and remember that this month is supposed to be all about being thankful and giving to others when possible.
It had been a long morning and I was ready to go home and get back in bed. About 20 minutes from getting home, we got caught behind the truck collecting the garbage route. On our road it is very difficult to pass them, so we waited, stopping at every house with them. At first I was impatient — not at the driver, I knew he was just doing his job — just in general about the timing of it. Then at the next stop, a little elderly man started walking out toward the man collecting garbage.
Admittedly my first thought was “Great, this is going to be another 10 minute wait while they talk.” But then I saw the elderly man hand the garbage collector a hot cup of coffee and a small bag of food. It was such a small, simple gesture, but it hit hard and meant so much.
Seeing the way the garbage collector's face lit up when the man handed him those items on that cold morning was special; seeing the smile the old man had when he was able to make a difference in someone's day was special. It was great to see that there are still kind people in the world who take the time to help others.
So as it is November and Thanksgiving and the holidays are coming up, we all need to remember that it is important to be kind to one another. It's been a hard year for so many and we never know what someone is going through, so if we have an opportunity, however small, to make a difference in someone's day we should.
Be thankful for what you have and continue to be kind.