History is history and we can’t change that. What we can change is including the painful facts of history so that history doesn’t repeat itself. But in today’s polarized political climate, even the teaching of history is divisive.
Teachers are being forced to teach what is called Critical Race Theory (CRT) in classrooms from K-12 and that’s a shame. There is a reason why we don’t allow children to vote, buy liquor or get involved in society until they are 18 and that’s because that don’t have enough knowledge or sense to make good decisions.
There’s an old saying that everything I need to know about life I learned in kindergarten. In kindergarten we learn to share, be kind to others, work together and take naps. Four fundamental skills that will help you get through life.
Kids in K-8th grade need to learn the fundamentals. They need to know how to add without using a calculator and God forbid a young cashier can offer change without looking at the register. They need to learn social skills, shaking hands, being polite and kind to each other. They need to tell time from a clock with hands. They need to learn cursive writing. They need to start learning STEM fundamentals- science, technology, engineering and math. Our country is getting creamed because we are too busy worrying about hurting people’s feelings and not teaching kids how to be competitive.
History is vitally important to learning. In the lower grades fundamental history should be taught. As kids get into high school, then they should learn more factual history that shows all sides of how this country was formed, including the inequities, oppression, social injustice and greed.
Instead we have labeled the new history as CRT. CRT as defined by Webster’s; as an intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the US are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic and political inequities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.
There, divisive enough? And that’s what the NEA wants to drill into the young minds of Americans, that the laws and legal institutions are inherently racist.
People are not born racists, instead, they are taught by their peers, society, family members, politics and a host of other influencers. Now add CRT to the mix and you will allow history to be rewritten to fit a left-winged agenda. Racism will get worse instead of better. As long as we as a society make snide racist remarks, as long as people believe they are better than someone else because of their skin, wealth, education, sexual preference, religious beliefs we will continue to be a nation of racists. We are a nation where opportunity should equal to all, and people need to work hard to earn their way. The only preferential treatment should be given, is to people who earn that treatment. Oppression should never be tolerated or accepted.
Teach history that is factual and honest. Columbus didn’t discover America, Black soldiers fought bravely for this country, Lincoln was shot and killed, Kennedy was killed by the mob, people are inherently greedy and power hungry and politicians want to force an agenda upon the uneducated so they can remain in office.
When kids are at an age where they can use critical thinking, which is not even being considered as curriculum, then let them formulate their own opinions based on facts. Forcing an agenda down their throats will further divide this country and start racism at a much younger age.
Thanks for reading the Hazard Herald.