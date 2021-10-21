In a world full of ways to earn a living, it takes a pretty unique soul to be willing to choose one of the very few out there where you walk out the door each day knowing you may never make it back home.
In Hazard and Perry County, we have enjoyed some of the finest of those souls at our police department and sheriff’s office long before I was even thought of. It’s an increasingly thankless position, the hours are long, the wages are short, but still the mountains have long been blessed with some of the best in the policing business.
They do their best to keep us safe and protect the character that makes our little town a great place to call home.
Last Friday, our community joined many others in setting time aside to honor those who have truly given all they have and who ultimately saw the day they didn’t make it home that evening, and the families who were there when they didn’t. I wanted to share my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for those who we’ve lost and those who remain.
In celebration of the occasion, local businesses were asked to decorate their storefronts. While I may not have much of a front at my office on High Street, I hope my attempt at decorating these pages might suffice and build a little on the idea of a fitting tribute to those who make our lives possible.
While these men and women deserve every inch of fine granite monument that we can give them, I see a wonderful tribute to them each and everyday, a working community. In Perry County we can’t say that we are without our problems, we’re not.
Dwindling tax rolls have forced us to find ways to do more with less, making for a world where crime can and does happen, leaving people with good reason to double check the deadbolt before calling it a night but our county has potential because of the work that the men and women of law enforcement put in everyday. While other areas large and small alike have decided to “defund the police,” slashing department budgets and leaving their citizenry to do a lot more fending for themselves, I’m thankful to live in a community where the rule of law still has men and women ready to enforce it.
As the department erected a monument to their fallen, I hope they take heart in knowing that each cleared accident, safe day at school and peaceful evening at home that we all enjoy is a monument to them as well. Our community, for all the good that it is, is made possible by the promise of their bravery and willingness to give it their absolute all that you and I may enjoy the protections of the law and now, more than ever, they need our support. As retirements boom and hirings lull, the hard day’s work that law enforcement is putting in everyday is only growing harder.
I hope that those of us out there who enjoy Hazard and want to keep it a safe place will remember that and continue saying “Thank you, officer” through good times and bad in our days ahead.
Derek Jorge Campbell,
Hazard