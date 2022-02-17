The economy is both a bane and a boon to politicians.
For example, if a person is challenging an incumbent and the economy of the area under their purview is perceived as generally being “bad,” that bodes well because a “bad economy” is a sure way that a sitting politician can lose both support and votes. Conversely, a “good economy” is generally a good sign for the incumbent. After all, if there’s a “chicken in every pot,” then why make changes at the top?
But what politicians really don’t want people to understand is that economic forces are much more subject to subtle, nuanced forces than any elected official or bureaucrat has control over.
However, it’s convenient to simply say that the opposition’s actions have 100 percent caused the “bad economy” and that “our side” has all the answers.
We believe that’s somewhat what occurred in Frankfort this past week when the Kentucky House voted 57 to 37 to approve House Bill 4, a measure aimed at unemployment insurance and, in particular, reducing the amount of time that unemployment insurance is available to an unemployed person. Rev. Dale Raines, of the Kentucky Council of Churches, was quoted in the Lexington Herald-Leader as saying that the measure would force unemployed Kentuckians to accept any job available in the region after six weeks of collecting benefits, even if it paid “barely over half of what they had previously earned.”
We, too, see serious problems with the current state of our economy. There are a lot of jobs going unfilled and a lot of people simply sliding off the unemployment rolls because they’re no longer seeking work. Inflation is rising and a lot of indicators are hinting toward rough economic times.
We definitely need to be doing something different. But is this bill the silver bullet or even a start? That’s the big question.
There’s at least one red flag indicating this isn’t the way to fix the problem.
Among those 37 “No” votes were a number of Republicans — conservative Republicans — legislators whose base includes those who would definitely be for any measure which reduces the cost of “entitlement” programs. In other words, in many ways, this bill could be perceived as being a win for them.
But not only did they vote against it, several, especially legislators from here in the mountains who are definitely in the conservative column, spoke against the measure and went against their party when the roll was called.
Included in those opposing the bill were legislators from our area such as John Blanton, Norma Kirk-McCormick, Bobby McCool and Chris Fugate. Democratic legislators from our area including Angie Hatton and Ashley Tackett-Laferty, also voted against the measure, but those Republicans who went against it are a big indicator this bill may not be a fix.
Blanton and others spoke against the measure, with Blanton begging the House to not pass it.
This is all a red flag, as none of these Republican legislators could be accused of being liberal and actually could hurt themselves politically by opposing it. Yet they still stepped up and made their voice heard with a resounding, “No.”
This measure now moves on to the Senate, and we hope that between the House and Senate, changes will be made which are more agreeable to all involved, especially those who are now saying that changes are needed.
There’s likely no one solution to our economic woes and uncertainty, but something must be done. It’s important, however, that any step we take be something that does more good than harm. House Bill 4, as it exists right now, is not the answer.
We could give reasons as to why this measure is not the right way to go, as could experts on the matter, but we wish the legislature would listen to those who are standing up and telling them that this will hurt more than harm. Or, is this another example of rural voices being buried in an attempt to satisfy ideological or political considerations?
Where this measure goes from here will provide not only the answer to that question, but also a barometer of what rural and, specifically Eastern Kentucky, people can expect in coming years.