While the phrase is originally attributed to minister Theodore Parker, who lived in the 19th century, “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” was brought to the modern consciousness by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It’s a meaningful phrase, one that was even a favorite of former President Barack Obama.
But, as is often the case with King’s words, it is often taken out of the original context of being spoken or written by a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
In fact, in full context, what King wrote was: “Evil may so shape events that Caesar will occupy a palace and Christ a cross, but that same Christ will rise up and split history into A.D. and B.C., so that even the life of Caesar must be dated by his name. Yes, ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’”
Puts quite a different spin on what King was actually saying, doesn’t it?
What the phrase on its own seems to indicate is that there is some non-described force in the universe that is moving toward justice, but it is delayed. Following that line of thought, however, there’s really no underpinning which would give us hope of justice. If everything is simply chance or under the control of some incomprehensible force or being, such as karma, then there’s really no definition for what justice or morality is.
Within the full context of what King wrote, the phrase is actually part of a whole idea that first establishes that the one who actually brings about justice, who actually defines that justice, is Jesus Christ.
Each of us has, within us, a general sense of what justice is, and, I believe, also a desire to see it carried out in our world. That’s what’s so frustrating when we see injustice occur, whether it’s committed at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. or in an Eastern Kentucky holler.
We are wired to crave and seek justice, because it’s the very nature of our Creator and we bear His image.
That being said, we live in a world corrupted by sin, in which this desire for justice and its very execution are frustrated constantly — if not entirely thwarted.
And that’s where we need reminders, such as King’s words, indicating that, yes, justice can take a long time, but ultimately it is rendered, regardless of whether it is rendered in the here and now. Caesar may occupy his palace, but it’s just a matter of time before Christ rises.
I’m reminded of one of my favorite songs of all time — a song called “Zzyzx Scarecrow” by Stavesacre which speaks to a reality we all see:
“While the wicked seem to prosper; And glory in these days; As if their ways were hidden; As if they had escaped; We have lost our sense of justice; Smearing lines of right and wrong; Despising any standards; We blindly stumble on; Bleeding hearts my scream compassion; What of those that cannot cry; A life is worth a life; Justice … merciful and blind; Innocent blood; Is crying from the ground.”
While all of this is frightening (especially since innocence is something that few possess), the good news is that when Christ rises, He also brings redemption with him. Not only will justice triumph, but all things will eventually be set right.
But that’s hard for those suffering in the here and now. For those people, I pray that the world will allow them to feel a measure of peace, and see something resembling justice come. Further, I also pray that redemption, too, will soon follow.