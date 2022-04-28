Spring in Eastern Kentucky is one of the most beautiful times of the year. We are blessed in this area with an uncommon level of beauty as the wildflowers bloom and the trees bud.
The nature that some people pay thousands of dollars to experience is often right outside our front doors. And that may contribute to some taking what we have for granted and, in fact, doing the opposite of taking care of our precious resources and littering or illegally dumping trash.
So much progress has been made over the past few decades in both educating and cleaning up what we have, but some still aren’t getting the message, which is why it still takes individuals who do take responsibility for their community to take care of the resources.
Recently, the Rebound Center, along with Perry County Recovery Court and Hickory Hills Recovery Center, picked up trash along some of our community’s roads. What’s shocking is that, using 55-gallon bags, these individuals picked up 74 bags of trash, according to organizers.
That’s incredible and shocking, and shows that, no matter how far we’ve come on this issue, there’s still a long way to go.
It’s about more than preserving our natural beauty and not creating eyesores.
As our region attempts to rebound from the recent economic doldrums, one industry that is experiencing growth is tourism.
And, while tourism will never replace all the jobs we’ve lost in the coal industry, it’s a start, and it’s a business that is working.
However, we often get no more than one chance to make a good impression. And, if people come our community for the first time and what they see is not nature, but junk and trash, they’re not likely going to be return visitors. Nor will they be likely to spread the good word about what we have to offer.
Beyond that, as businesses seek to locate new facilities and industries, potentially in our community, they will see what our area looks like. If they see junk, trash and illegal dumping, the message it sends could be detrimental to attracting those businesses.
At the foundational level, we should take care of our natural beauty and our environment here in Perry County because it’s the right thing to do.
When you make a choice to throw a piece of plastic out of your car window, realize that can take between 20 to 500 years to break down. And when dozens or more people in a given area make the same choice, you’re virtually ensuring that the damage is not done to just the here and now, but also the future.
Do the right thing. Dispose of your trash properly. Clean up around your residences and properties. If you’re able to do so, pick up trash left by others when you visit some of our parks and recreation areas.
We all share responsibility for the environment in which we live. And it’s long past time for some of us to realize that our actions affect others, and our future, in ways we cannot even begin to fully comprehend.
Keep it clean, Perry County.