We run several newspapers in the region and there is never a dull moment. We often have great stories about local sports and other people and businesses that do amazing things, and those stories are the fabric of the communities in which we represent.
Unfortunately, we also cover the corruption, the murders, stabbings, drug abuse, crime and everything else as it’s our responsibility to inform the pubic of the happenings in these communities. The following story is one of the unfortunate stories we covered.
Recently, an official at the Paintsville Police Department told our reporter at The Paintsville Herald about an investigation they are conducting. They asked us and other media outlets for our help in getting out the word that a human fetus was found in the wastewater treatment plant and that the police were looking for the mother.
We posted that brief story to our social media pages and website and, within minutes, we were bombarded by the keyboard creeps with negative comments for taking the plea from an official and asking the public for help. There were a few logical comments form people who thought through the situation.
I called several people prior to posting the plea for help. One person I spoke to is a staunch journalist who said by all means if the information comes from an authority, then we have a fiduciary responsibility to make the public aware of the situation. That person was a male.
To get anther perspective and one from a female, I spoke to a health professional. Her initial comment was that we probably should let what may appear as a miscarriage be left alone due to the privacy of that issue. She reached out to officials and called me back within minutes. Her position changed.
She checked with several professionals and the general consensus is that something that small, if flushed as a result of a miscarriage, would be virtually unrecognizable due to all the agitation that wastewater goes through to get to the treatment plant. But because it was recognizable by the person at the treatment plant, there were several assumptions made.
Based upon the scenarios that were explained to me, it became logical that an investigation was warranted. If this incident was the result of a miscarriage, then it’s private and no one’s business but the mother’s, and there is no story. Having a miscarriage is not illegal.
But the fact that the department wants to talk to the mother to see if she needs any additional help physically or mentally should tell people that the police care about the health and well-being of the citizens. If something tragic happened, then the police will take a different course of action, but until they can find the mother we will never know, hence the plea for our help.
What also came from the conversation with the health professional is that we need better education and more resources for women who are pregnant. In the coming months, we will be conducting meetings with health professionals to develop a game plan to help and offer assistance to women.
This is a very difficult situation and I make no apologies about the decision to run the story. On the surface it appears to be private. However, if another scenario is determined after an investigation, if that ever happens, it may be a crime and it’s a tell tale sign that we as a society need to have better resources.
Thanks for reading the Hazard Herald.