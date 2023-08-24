Two men decided that veterans really matter and have started a campaign to ensure the gravesites of fallen veterans are kept clean so they can be properly remembered. And a high school student embarked upon a venture to honor the five branches of the U.S. military by raising five new flags at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Perry County.
These people should be regarded as patriots and the pride of Perry County.
Veterans who fought for our freedoms and come back to this country are often forgotten. And when they pass, they may get a military service and burial, but may once again be forgotten. We owe a debt of gratitude to every veteran who has fought for our freedom.
Ralph Combs and Bobby Brown have taken it upon themselves to take on the challenge of finding gravesites of fallen veterans and maintaining their gravesites as well. In addition, with the help of the library board they are creating a database that will catalog the sites of veterans in Perry County. The library board has agreed to make the database available free of charge.
When soldiers return home from their service, there is a major adjustment. And when they file for truly deserved benefits, the red tape is enormous and another battle in itself, which should never happen.
Veterans need help after serving. They need help getting readjusted back into traditional society and should have all the available benefits readily given to them, without all the red tape. It should not be another fight for the benefits and services they need and deserve.
We at the Hazard Herald thank these two men for this desperately needed project and hope that others will offer their assistance and that this trend will catch on in other counties.
We commend you both along with the library board and the support personnel who are volunteering their time and resources to make this happen. The veterans thank you and the families thank you as well.
Recently, Terry Davidson, a sophomore at Hazard Independent along with local VFW members and with retired Hazard City Manager Tim Caldwell, raised five flags at the the Veterans Memorial Wall. It was Davidson’s way of showing appreciation and respect for all veterans. It was a selfless display of gratitude by a young man who clearly understands the sacrifices made by all veterans.
In our often-chaotic society, it’s people like Combs, Brown, Davidson and all others who are true heroes and leaders for a better future. I thank you for your service.
