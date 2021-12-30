Serving in elected positions can be confusing.
There are protocols for nearly every choice you make, rules and guidelines for every decision and more bureaucratic red tape than you can shake a stick at. We understand that it can be difficult to cross every “t” and dot every “i” or even to know when and where the crosses and dots are needed.
That being said, we believe it’s important for all public officials to understand that ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking the law.
Try using “I didn’t know” or “it’s a misunderstanding” as an excuse when a police officer pulls you over for driving 85 mph on Ky. 15. When you receive a driver’s license, there is an expectation that you will keep up with the laws and research to understand your responsibilities and the rules of the road.
The expectation is the same for public officials, which is why state law requires that the Attorney General distribute copies of the open meetings and open records laws, as well as relevant changes, to all elected officials, as well as the legal representation for these bodies. It also is required that these elected officials sign that they have received these materials.
Again, ignorance of the law is not an excuse.
That’s why we recently filed an open meetings complaint against the Perry County Board of Education in relation to the board’s special meeting held on Dec. 15 at West Perry Elementary. It was a lightly populated agenda for the meeting — mainly being focused on the district’s policies in relation to the COVID-19 mask mandates and quarantines.
But we wouldn’t know that except by followup reporting because our staff writer was excluded from the meeting for not having identification — a direct violation of KRS 61.840, which states, “No condition other than those required for the maintenance of order shall apply to the attendance of any member of the public at any meeting of a public agency. No person may be required to identify himself in order to attend any such meeting. All agencies shall provide meeting room conditions which insofar as is feasible allow effective public observation of the public meetings. All agencies shall permit news media coverage, including but not limited to recording and broadcasting.”
We understand the need and requirement for identification for admittance to a school in which classes are being held, but that is also not an appropriate time and place for a public meeting to be held because of the need for added security.
We don’t expect perfection from our public entities, and, in fact, see ourselves as a partner in ensuring transparency and compliance with the law. This case, however, did require that something be done. There are very few issues as important right now and as of interest to the public as the response of school districts to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have serious concerns about any action that could be taken which could shut the public, most particularly parents, out of this discussion.
We have a voice and can call these matters out. The public, however, typically doesn’t have that kind of option, except through us. That’s why it’s important we call this out.
The board has complied in that it sent us a video recording of the meeting and we have doubts that the board will ever make that kind of mistake again. We just hope that this sends a message to not just the board but other entities that transparency matters and that there is a watchdog out there paying attention.
Educate yourselves and be compliant with the law. We’re watching and so are the people you represent. Do the right thing.