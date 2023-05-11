Corruption has always unfortunately been a feature of our political system. The same is true of any organization made up of fallen, broken humans.
However, and I could certainly be wrong about this, but it feels like it’s a more uniquely modern development that we have moved into an era where we’re more willing to accept that our leaders are at least a little bit dirty — as long as they ultimately fulfill our desires.
One case which has recently been in the headlines is that of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas whose relationship with Harlan Crow a real estate developer who is referred to in some media as a “GOP megadonor.” Apparently, Crow and Thomas are tight and Crow has been fairly generous in their relationship, including paying approximately $100,000 for tuition for a child Thomas was raising and one of Crow’s companies buying a number of properties from Thomas and his family, among other financial connections.
Now, let’s move beyond the absurd idea that anyone would have to buy Thomas off in order to receive a positive ruling for conservative ideals. Our supreme court is pretty partisan, and it’s not like any of them are making a secret of their outlooks on things through their rulings. Thomas perhaps wears his beliefs most clearly on his sleeve and deviates from them least.
All the same, I have to admit it’s pretty uncomfortable.
However, watching the liberal side of the national media breathlessly report every revelation of the relationship between Thomas and Crow, while ignoring the foibles of their own leaders is fairly laughable from my perspective.
I mean, after all, lesser reported have been the failure of both liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to recuse themselves from cases involving publisher Penguin Random House, while Sotomayor has reportedly received millions of dollars and Gorsuch received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the corporation.
We’re used to it, though; just look at the presidency.
I don’t care how you feel about Donald Trump, to refuse to acknowledge that he, in a myriad of ways, used the office of the presidency to his own personal benefit is delusional. The examples of questionable behavior in that realm are too numerous to mention.
But his successor, Joe Biden, is no angel in that respect. I know that partisans will do whatever they can to besmirch the name of their opponents. But if you refuse to acknowledge that there’s probably more than just smoke coming from the direction of the president’s son, Hunter (yeah, I know what I did there), then you’re just as deluded as those who refuse to see Trump’s ethical failings.
If you’re also ignoring your favorite elite’s connections to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein as the connections keep coming to light because, well, they “do the right thing” elsewhere, then I’ve got a bridge to sell you.
When a person enters into public office, especially at the federal level, they become part the elite of our nation, if they weren’t already, regardless of the stances they take. As a result, those with money and/or influence will attempt to get close and grant favors. Those favors have a cost.
It’s just like if you go to the godfather on his daughter’s wedding day. He’s going to do what you ask, but you can bet it isn’t going to come for free. The ultimate repayment will likely be pretty steep. And, very often, the reciprocation from our leaders comes at the cost of we, the people, and also at the cost of truth and justice.
Maybe it’s time we stop getting upset every time these types of revelations come to light and instead work to change the system in such a way that corruption becomes a bug, instead of a feature, of our representative republic.
We currently accept this corruption from the people we believe are dedicated to accomplishing the goals we want to see accomplished.
How does that not make us part of the corruption?