While there are those who would prefer you think otherwise, words do matter.
It’s one of the reasons we as an editorial staff strive to accurately quote any source we use — through our notes, through recordings, through secondary confirmations, by whatever means.
That’s because if you’re trying to tell the truth or make a point you’re making on someone else’s words — either affirming it or denying its accuracy — it’s important that you’re working from the raw words.
This is doubly true when it comes to the written word. How many times have you seen people post on social media quotes they attribute to the Bible which have been misused or pulled out of context, or even not in the Bible at all?
On Jan. 22, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Florida which touched directly on Roe vs. Wade, which established the federal right to an abortion and the Dobbs decision which just last year returned that decision to the states.
Spoiler alert — she’s for abortion, so I wouldn’t expect her to violate her conscience and speak against it. So, that she spoke in favor of abortion it is not surprising.
It’s also not what she said that gives me a pause, but what she omitted —specifically what she omitted whens he quoted the Declaration of Independence.
“America is a promise,” Harris said during the speech. “It is a promise of freedom and liberty … A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
She’s not wrong, but she clearly deliberately omitted two things from this quotation.
Here’s the original:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” the founding fathers wrote (I’ve left the capitalization as they wrote it).
First, VP Harris omitted references to “created” and “Creator.” I’m just going to leave that alone for the purposes of this column.
The second omission clearly is intentional and I understand why it was done, but seriously? I mean, couldn’t the speechwriter just have found a completely different quote to use?
It’s great to promote liberty and the pursuit of happiness but among the key problems with Harris’ omission is that, without the first thing guaranteed — life — the other two don’t really amount to a hill of beans.
You can grant the dead all the temporal liberty you want and they’re not going to be able to use it. The same goes for the pursuit of happiness.
That’s true of both those who had a full life and have since passed into the beyond and those who were never given a chance to live as a result of a choice.
However, VP Harris couldn’t really say “life” is a right endowed by, well, I guess whatever you want to say granted it. She especially couldn’t say this on a day on which she was giving a speech in support of a policy that does not guarantee life is a right.
So again, I’m not surprised. This is exactly what I’d expect from the current administration. I don’t get angry about it, I just shake my head and go on.
I just pray that one day, our leaders won’t be men and women capable of displaying such a level of cognitive dissonance that it boggles everyone else’s minds.
Maybe then we can focus on guaranteeing all three endowed rights for all — whether they can raise their voice or not.