If you really want to know just how stupid lawmakers really are just look at the new gun ban that the state of New Jersey, my home state has recently enacted. Once again it punishes the law-abiding owners and allows the criminals to run free to kill.
I received an email from a friend — mind you, I only have three — who enlightened me to the stupid antics of New Jersey lawmakers. So I decided to shed some light on the issue in an effort to make you proud of Kentucky and our freedoms that we often take for granted.
The new law touts New Jersey as the largest gun ban in U.S. history calls for a ban on firearms that have no serial number and that are not registered with a federally licensed manufacturer.
On the surface that sounds like it’s not really a bad thing. But if you look deeper into the law you will see how utterly idiotic that law really is.
Law-abiding gun owners are usually carefully, safety minded and have a pension and respect for firearms and human life. Most law abiding gun owners are collectors, practice shooters, hunters and in some cases are packing weapons legally for protection against the thugs who are not law abiding citizens.
The law calls for a ban on all weapons that have no serial number and are not registered with federally licensed manufacturer. According to several websites, most weapons made prior to 1968 either do not have a serial number or were not registered, as there were no laws calling for that on weapons. So, if you are a collector and you have a weapon that was made prior to 1968, you are considered to be breaking the law.
Also in the new law is a ban on muzzleloaders, shotguns, rifles, handguns, air pistols and BB guns. If you own a modern weapon that is listed above that has a serial number but is not registered with a federally-licensed manufacturer, then you are breaking the law.
Since BB guns and air rifles are not required to have a serial number or be registered, that Red Ryder you have in the closet is illegal. I guess they don't want anyone shooting their eye out? Stupidity at its best.
They penalty for possession of one of these weapons is maximum five years in prison and $10,000 fine. Get this — the penalty for purchasing, transporting, shipping, selling or disposing of one of these weapons is 10 years in prison and $150,000 fine.
OK, so how can you purchase one of these weapons if they are illegal? Only from an unauthorized seller, usually some thug off the street. The law-abiding gun dealer is no longer allowed to sell antique weapons or muzzle loaders.
And let’s say you have one of these weapons and you choose to surrender or “dispose” of that weapon to be compliant with the new law. What do you do with it? The law clearly stated disposing of a weapon is a crime. So again the law-abiding owner is becoming a criminal whether they’re exercising their 2nd Amendment right or trying to comply with the new law.
That leaves the criminals. It’s fair to assume that law-abiding people will do what the law tells them regardless of how stupid it is. That means that more American citizens will be defenseless and the criminals will be the only ones with weapons. So look for crime to rise, death rates to increase and drive-by shootings to become the norm.
Just a reminder to the simpletons who are New Jersey lawmakers, Chicago has a complete ban on guns and ironically, in Chicago there is a shooting almost every other day.
I have been a proponent of better background checks, purchasing through licensed dealers only and — for God’s sake — having people evaluated before they are able to obtain a weapon. But this law is not only good for the criminals and bad for the citizens it’s, in my opinion borderline unconstitutional.
When I moved to Kentucky, I was asked if I owed a gun. At the time I didn’t and felt like the state was going to requisition one for me just keep within my constitutional rights. But these damn Yankees are doing everything they can to strip the law-abiding citizens of their rights and give the criminals freedom to kill. The thugs see no value to life, and soon they will be the only people armed.
It was either intentionally done to give New Jersey the record for the largest gun ban in U.S. history, or it is an example of just how ignorant our legislators are about guns and the law. It’s most likely a combination of both.
