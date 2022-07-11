The Eastern Kentucky Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be parked at the McDonald's on the Bypass in Hazard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 12 to July 14.
During this event, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile staff will be providing free preventive dental care for children including dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments. Back-to-school dental exams will be available for pre-school, head start and kindergarten students.
Additionally, each child seen by the Care Mobile will receive a new toothbrush kit.
For more information, call, (606) 439-1559.