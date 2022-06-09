HAZARD — Perry County Central High School Coach TeWayne Willis has released the 2022 14th Region Baseball Awards.

Willis is the 14th Region Representative of the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association,

All awards and recognitions are based upon the vote of the 14th Region member coaches of the KHSBCA.

The 14th Region baseball honors follow.

14th Region Coach of the Year: Frank Spencer (Powell County).

14th Region Assistant Coach of the Year: Claude Little (Letcher County Central).

14th Region Player of the Year: David Elkins (Perry County Central).

Class Players of the Year

Sophomore Representatives (will participate in East/West All-Star Game): Jayden Huff (Knott County Central), Cam Delrosario (Powell County).

Junior Representatives (will participate in East/West All-Star Game): Sawyer Patrick (Hazard), Jonah Little (Letcher County Central).

Seniors: David Elkins (Perry County Central). Dustin Osborne (Wolfe County).

First Team All-14th Region: David Elkins (Perry County Central), Jonah Little (Letcher County Central), Sawyer Patrick (Hazard), Max Johnson (Hazard), Andrew Combs (Breathitt County), Jacob Daniels (Perry County Central), Hank Pelfrey (Hazard), Braedan Waddle (Estill County), Cam Delrosario (Powell County), Jayden Huff (Knott County Central), Garrett Miller (Hazard), Kyle Nickell (Powell County), Luke Flynn (Estill County), Quentin Williams (Letcher County Central), Mason McAlarnis (Perry County Central).

Second Team All-14th Region: Corbin Thacker (Powell County), Thomas Forehand (Estill County), Gus Mullins (Hazard), Dustin Osborne (Wolfe County), Dustin Fields (Perry County Central), Hunter Pigman (Perry County Central), Ty Niece (Estill County), Garrett Noe (Perry County Central), Isaac Bellamy (Breathitt County), Dawson Browning (Perry County Central), David Brock (Leslie County), Luke Hood (Powell County), Aiden Fields (Letcher County Central), Canaan Cunniff (Letcher County Central), Jake Combs (Breathitt County).