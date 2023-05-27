Breathitt County scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to push the Bobcats past Perry Central 3-2 in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament at Perry Central.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Breathitt County’s Brady Tincher hit a leadoff double to get things going. With one out, Sebastian Howard hit an RBI single. With two outs, Reece Cox reached on an error allowing another run to score as the Bobcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Perry Central answered in the top of the fifth inning.

Devin Gayheart hit a leadoff single to get the Commdores going. With one out, Jacob Daniels followed with a single. Caleb Combs singled to load the bases. Tanner Perkins followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Commodores came back and tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth.

Nolan Wooton hit a leadoff single. Austin Hughes followed with a bunt and reached on an error. The error allowed courtesy-runner Connor Combs to score and tie the game at 2-2.

Breathitt County answered in the home half of the inning.

Brady Tincher reached on a leadoff walk. With one out, Tincher stole second and reached third on a throwing error. Isaac Bellamy came up with the game-winning RBI single to score Tincher and put the Bobcats on top 3-2.

Bellamy also got the win on the mound for Breathitt County. He tossed two and 2/3 innings of relief work and gave up one run (unearned) on on hit and two walks, while striking out three.

Combs got the start. He tossed four and 1/3 innings on the mound and gave up one run on five hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Mason McAlarnis suffered the loss on the mound for the Commodores. He tossed six innings of work and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks, while striking out eight batters.

Breathitt County (21-14) advanced to the 14th Region semifinals and knocked off Estill County 17-2.

The Bobcats were scheduled to take on Letcher Central last night in the 14th Region Tournament championship.

Perry Central finished the season with an 11-22 record.