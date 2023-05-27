The 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA Baseball Tournament presented by UK HealthCare is going to look a little bit different this year.

Why?

Because six-time defending 14th Region Tournament champion Hazard won’t be there.

The Bulldogs were knocked off 5-1 by Wolfe County in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament.

Wolfe County jumped out to an early lead.

In the top of the first inning with one out, Camden Oliver singled to get things going. Brayden Wilson followed with a walk and Kris Evans walked to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and one out, Hazard pitcher David (Gus) Mullins struck out Max Whisman.

Mullins couldn’t get all the way out of the jam as Dalton Voils reached on a walk with the bases loaded to score the game’s first run.

Mullins got out of the jam for good as he got a strikeout to end the inning.

The Bulldogs answered in the home half of the first.

With one out, Mullins singled to get things going. He stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. With two outs, Mullins scored on a wild pitch to tie things at 1-1.

Wolfe County took the lead in the top of the fourth.

With two outs, Truett Molands singled to get things going. Jaxon Hollon followed with a single. Jayden Molands followed with an RBI single to put the Wolves in front 2-1.

Wolfe County added to the lead in the top of the fifth inning as Wilson hit a solo home run to lead off the inning and push the lead to 3-1.

Evans followed with a single. With two outs, Hollon added an RBI single to push the lead to 4-1.

Wolfe County added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Voils hit a leadoff double to get things going. Hollon followed with a ground out RBI to push the lead to 5-1.

Jayden Molands got the win on the mound for Wolfe County. He tossed a complete game giving up one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out 11 Hazard batters.

Mullins suffered the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs. He tossed five innings of work and gave up four runs on eight hits and four walks, while striking out 10 batters.

Max Johnson tossed an inning of relief and gave up one run on two hits and a walk, while striking out two batters. Sawyer Patrick also tossed an inning of relief and didn’t give up any hits or runs, while striking out one batter.

Wolfe County (15-17) fell to Letcher Central 4-1 in the 14th Region semifinals.

Hazard finished the season with a 23-15 record.