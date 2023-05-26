Hazard fell behind early and the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense going until it was too late.

Estill County knocked off Hazard 4-1 in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament at Letcher Central.

Estill County jumped out to an early lead.

With one out, Brooklyn Ferrell singled to get things going. Savana Newton followed with a single to put two runners on base. With two outs, Kylah Covey hit a two RBI double to put the Lady Engineers in front 2-0.

Estill County added to its lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Newton drew a walk. With two outs, Covey followed with an RBI double as the lead jumped to 3-0.

The Lady Engineers got their final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Peyton Henderson started things off with a leadoff walk. With two outs, Macie Muncie singled to put runners on. As the throw went to third, Munice advanced to second allowing Henderson to score and push the lead to 4-0.

Hazard got a run back in the top of the fifth inning. Mallory Combs drew a leadoff walk for the Lady Bulldogs. Combs stole second to get into scoring position. That paid off as Ally Hall followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-1.

Ryleigh Griffith followed with a single to put two runners on with no outs to give the Lady Bulldogs some momentum.

That momentum stopped quickly as a ground out and a double-play ended the inning and the threat for Hazard.

Bella Rice picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Engineers. She tossed all seven innings and gave up one run on six hits and six walks, while striking out three batters.

Hall and Griffith led Hazard with a pair of singles. Mikayla Shepherd and Kaydence Stollings each added singles as well for the Lady Bulldogs.

Hall suffered the loss for Hazard. She tossed six innings of work and gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks, while striking out three batters.

Hazard finished the season with a 16-13 record.