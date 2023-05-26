Kyra McAlarnis, Lauren Morris and Kaitlyn Grigsby all had big days at the plate in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament at Lectcher Central against Powell County.

Grigsby also had a big day in the circle as Perry Central rolled to an 8-2 win over Powell County to advance to Thursday’s 14th Region Tournament semifinals against Wolfe County.

McLarnis had two doubles, a single, three RBIs and a run scored against Powell County. Morris followed with an RBI double. Grigsby added a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored at the plate.

In the circle, Grigsby picked up the win as she tossed all seven innings of work and gave up two runs on five hits and a walk, while striking out 11 batters.

Perry Central got going in the bottom of the first inning.

Alyssa Dixon led off the inning by getting on base after getting hit-by-a-pitch. Morris followed with an RBI double to score Dixon and push the lead to 1-0. Morris advanced to third on a passed ball. With one out, Grigsby grounded out to short, but Morris scored to push the lead to 2-0.

Perry Central went back to work in the bottom of the second. With one out, Taylor Hoskins hit a solo home run to push the lead to 3-0.

Taylor Brock followed with a walk. With two outs, Alyssa Dixon hit an RBI triple to score Brock and push the lead to 4-0.

Perry Central kept the pressure on in the bottom of the third. Emma Pigman drew a leadoff walk and Grigsby followed with a double to put runners on second and third. That set up a two RBI double for McAlanis to push the lead to 6-0. With one out, Hoskins hit an RBI single to score McAlarnis and push the lead to 7-0.

Powell County got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. Chloe Grater hit a leadoff single and Maya Wickline followed with an RBI double to cut the lead to 7-1.

Powell County got another run in the top of the sixth inning. Grater drew a leadoff walk and Wickline followed with a single. Ella Napier followed with a single to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and one out, Alyssa Tharpe added a sacrifice fly RBI to cut the lead to 7-2.

Perry Central answered in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Grigsby singled to get things going. McAarlnis followed with an RBI double to set the game’s final score.

With the win, Perry Central (28-5) is scheduled to take on Wolfe County (18-7) in the 14th Region Tournament semifinals at Letcher Central at 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Powell County finished the season with a 16-17 record on the season.