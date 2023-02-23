Abby Maggard put Hazard on her back.

Maggard scored a game-high 37 and showed why she had been named KABC 14th Region Player of the Year and a Ms. Basketball Candidate as she led the Lady Bulldogs to a 65-62 win over Perry Central in the opening round of the 54th District Tournament at Perry Central.

With the win, Hazard (15-13) advances to the 54th District championship Thursday night against Leslie County. The Lady Bulldogs also earned a spot in the 14th Region Tournament next week.

With the loss, Perry Central ends its season with a 17-11 record.

Maggard finished the game 10 for 17 from the field. She was four for eight from the three-point line. She also was 13 for 15 at the free-throw line. Maggard also pulled down seven rebounds on the night.

Maddie Frohnapfel reached double figures with 11 and so did Laura Everidge with 10. Everidge also pulled down nine rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

Hannah Caudill and Autumn Ramey added four and three points for the Lady Bulldogs as well.

Hazard finished the game 20 for 41 from the field (48.8 percent).

The Lady Bulldogs were six for 19 from three-point range (31.6 percent).

Hazard also knocked down 19 of 26 free throws on the night (73.1 percent).

Both Hazard and Perry Central pulled down 29 team rebounds each.

Perry Central’s Emmalee Neace and Kyra McAlarnis both scored 15 points to lead the way for the Lady Commodores. Jacklynn Amis followed with 10. Shyanne Couch added eight points. Kendra Lawson and Taylor Couch each scored four points. Madison Willams and Kara Minks each scored three points for Perry Central.

Perry Central finished the game 24 for 54 from the field (44.4 percent).

The Lady Commodores were seven for 23 from three-point range (50 percent).

Perry Central was seven for 14 from the free-throw line (50 percent).

In the other 54th District Tournament game, Leslie County picked up a 54-42 win over Buckhorn to advance to the championship game.

Courtney Hoskins led Leslie County to the win with 18 points and seven rebounds. Iris Napier also scored 13 points for the Lady Eagles.