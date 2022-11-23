The four 54th District boys' basketball teams are preparing for openers in the 2022-23 season.

A look at the 54th District boys' basketball teams follows.

Buckhorn (12-19): Several experienced players are back for Buckhorn, including the top three scorers from the 2021-22 boys' high school basketball season.

Hayden Neace (Jr., G, 19.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Jacob McCoy (Jr., G, 15.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Austin Riley (So., F, 12.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg) will continue to lead the Wildcats.

Buckhorn lost fourth-leading scorer and top rebounder Cameron Caudill (9.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg) to graduation, but returns additional experienced players Izaah Miller (Sr., 5.8 ppg), Evan France (Sr., 4.9 ppg) and Jesse Cole (Jr., 2.3 ppg).

After falling to Hazard in the semifinals of the 54th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Buckhorn exited the 2021-22 season 12-19.

Head coach Jacob McCoy guides the Wildcats.

Buckhorn is scheduled to visit Red Bird for its 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Hazard (18-11): The Bulldogs lost leading scorer and rebounder Andrew Ford (21.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg) to graduation. However, former All "A" Classic state champion Hazard returns a talented group.

Senior forward Jamal Hazell (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and senior guard Max Johnson (13.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg) are back to lead the Bulldogs.

Freshman guard Seth Caudill (5.0 ppg) and senior guard Caleb Morris are other experienced returning players for Hazard.

After finishing as the 54th District runner-up and making an appearance in the 14th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament, Hazard finished 18-11 in the 2021-22 season.

Head coach Allan Holland guides the Bulldogs.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Paris for its 2022-23 season opener on Monday, Nov. 28.

Leslie County (3-24): The Eagles are expected to show improvement early in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.

Senior guard Wyatt Hensley (17.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg) is back to lead the Eagles. Leslie County's leading scorer during the 2021-22 season, Hensley is among the 14th Region's top boys' high school basketball players.

Along with Hensley, senior guard Dalton Browning (5.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and junior guard Dillon Smith (3.6 ppg) are returning players for the Eagles.

John Noble is poised to guide Leslie County in his first season as head coach. Noble replaced former Leslie County head coach Justin Rice. Prior to his last coaching stint at Breathitt County, Noble guided Buckhorn.

Following a loss to Perry Central in the semifinals of the 54th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Leslie County exited the 2021-22 season 3-24.

Leslie County is scheduled to host Jackson County for its 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Perry Central (29-5): Current 54th District frontrunner Perry Central is the reigning 14th Region boys' basketball champion.

The Commodores will be looking to remain on top.

Defeating its crosstown rival, Perry Central pulled away to defeat Hazard 62-48 in the 2021-22 54th District Boys' Basketball Tournament title game.

Perry Central must replace leading scorer Landon Napier (15.3 ppg).

But second-leading scorer Rydge Beverly (So., G, 11.4 ppg) is back for the Commodores, along with other experienced players.

Tyler Day (Sr., G, 9.6 ppg), Dylan Knight (Sr., C/F, 4.6 ppg) and Carter Castle (So., F/G) are additional returning players for defending 54th District champion Perry Central.

After making an appearance in the Boys' Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament, Perry County exited the 2021-22 season 29-5.

Head coach Shannon Hoskins guides the Commodores.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Harlan County for its 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.