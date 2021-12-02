Perry Central has reloaded for the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.

In preseason voting conducted among coaches, Perry Central was ranked second in the 14th Region and tabbed the 54th District’s top team.

The Commodores were listed behind top-ranked Breathitt County in the preseason 14th Region boys’ basketball poll.

Allan Holland is back to guide Hazard in the 2021/2022 boys’ high school basketball season. Under the direction of Holland, Hazard remains a region title contender.

A look at the 54th District boys’ basketball teams follows.

Perry Central (9-14): Among the perennial 14th Region title contenders, Perry Central will put an experienced team on the court in the 2021/2022 boys’ high school basketball season.

Freshman guard Rydge Beverly (14.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg) is the leading scorer back for the Commodores. Beverly has been a consistent contributor on the high school level since middle school.

Along with Beverly, Perry Central will feature junior guard Tyler Day (12.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg).

Additional experienced players for Perry Central include senior forward Dylan Brock (8.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg), senior center Lanse McKenzie (8.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and senior guard Tyler Fannin (4.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg).

Freshman guards Trayten Woods and Carter Castle are also poised to produce for the Commodores.

Perry Central finished as the 2020/2021 54th District runner-up. The Commodores, following the district runner-up finish, reached the semifinals of the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

Under the direction of head coach Shannon Hoskins, Perry Central is scheduled to host Harlan County for a 2021-22 season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.

Hazard (22-5): The Bulldogs managed to edge the Commodores 54-53 in the 2020-21 54th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game.

Hazard must replace three of its top six scorers from the 2020/2021 boys’ high school basketball season. However, multiple experienced players are back on the hardwood for the Bulldogs.

Three starters have returned for Hazard, another perennial 14th Region title contender.

Senior forward Andrew Ford (11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg) is the top player back for the Bulldogs. Along with Ford, junior guard Max Johnson (6.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and senior guard Chris Jones (3.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) are returning starters for Allan Holland-coached Hazard.

Others that will deliver for Hazard include Tyson Turner (Sr., G), Cameron Caudill (Sr., F), Jamal Hazell (Jr., F) and Sawyer Patrick (Jr., F).

After outlasting Perry Central for the 54th District title, Hazard suffered a season-ending loss to Knott Central in the 2020-21 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game. Knott Central is the reigning 14th Region boys’ basketball champion.

Hazard is slated to host Berea for a 2021/2022 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Leslie County (9-14): Several experienced seniors moved on from the Leslie County boys’ basketball via graduation. However, Leslie County will feature junior guard Wyatt Hensley (11.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg), a player who averaged double figures in scoring throughout the 2020/2021 boys’ high school basketball season.

Senior center Andrew Hacker (6-6), senior guard Cameron Bradford, senior forward Dylan Baker and junior guard Dalton Asher are the players expected to join Hensley in the Eagles’ starting lineup.

Leslie County lost to Hazard in the semifinals of the 2020/2021 54th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

Head coach Justin Rice guides the Eagles.

Leslie County is slated to visit Whitley County for a 2021/2022 season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.

Buckhorn (10-15): The departure of four starters, two via graduation and two through transfers, leaves Buckhorn with the task of rebuilding.

Junior guards Hayden Neace (9.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Andrew Pence (3.6 ppg) and Evan France (2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg) are experienced players back for the Wildcats.

New leaders are expected to emerge for Buckhorn in the upcoming high school basketball campaign.

Jacob McCoy is preparing to guide Buckhorn in the 2021/2022 boys’ high school basketball season. McCoy replaced Corey Hoskins as the Wildcats’ head coach.

The Wildcats lost to Perry Central in the semifinals of the 2021/2022 54th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

Buckhorn is scheduled to host Oneida Baptist Institute for a 2021/2022 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.