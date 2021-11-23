Perry Central returned to the top of the 54th District during the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season, defeating Leslie County 61-53 for the title.

Longtime rivals Perry Central, Leslie County, Hazard and Buckhorn comprise the 54th District.

A look at the 54th District girls’ basketball teams follows.

Leslie County (17-9): Four of five starters are back for Leslie County, which lost to Owsley County in the opening round of the 2020/2021 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.

Junior guard Courtney Hoskins (15.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg) is back after leading Leslie County in scoring.

Sophomore guard Iris Napier (12.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg) also averaged double figures in scoring for Leslie County during the 2020-21 girls’ high school basketball season.

Junior center Emma Napier (9.5 ppg, 8.0 rpg), junior forward Baylee Davidson (6.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and senior forward Emily Bowling (9.3 ppg) help to make Leslie County an experienced team.

Additional players poised to contribute for Leslie County include junior Caroline Buckle and sophomores Bailey Smith and Eden Melton.

Head coach Larry Sparks guides the Lady Eagles. Leslie County is scheduled to host 15th Region member Belfry for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Perry Central (10-10): Reigning 54th District champion Perry Central is pushing to be a 14th Region title contender, which is a familiar role for the program.

Sophomore guard Emalee Neace (16.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and freshman guard Kyra McAlarnis (5.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg) are back to lead the Lady Commodores. Neace led Perry Central in scoring during the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season.

Juniors Lexie Mullins (7.0 ppg) and Kendra Lawson, senior Samantha Turner and sophomore Aliyah Fannin are other experienced players back for Perry Central.

Tradition-rich Perry Central has recorded 10 wins in three consecutive seasons. Letcher County Central edged Perry Central 48-47 in the opening round of the 2020/2021 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, eliminating Perry Central from the previous prep hoops postseason.

Head coach Misty McAlarnis guides the Lady Commodores. Perry Central is slated to visit 15th Region member Floyd Central for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Hazard (6-21): After averaging a double-double during the 2020/2021 girls’ high school basketball season, senior center Annie Harris (15.9 ppg, 12.2 rpg) is back to lead Hazard.

Following the departure of multiple key players, Hazard will be looking to show improvement early in the 2021/2022 girls’ high school basketball season.

Forwards Hannah Stidham (6.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and Destiny Huff (2.9 ppg) accompany Harris as experienced seniors for Hazard.

Sophomore guard Mallory Combs (6.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg) provides experience in the backcourt for the Lady Bulldogs.

Eighth grade guard Taylor Couch is another player poised to contribute in the backcourt for Hazard, which suffered a season-ending loss to crosstown rival Perry Central in the 2020/2021 54th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament.

Head coach Josh Hurt guides the Lady Bulldogs. Hazard is scheduled to visit perennial 15th Region title contender Shelby Valley for a season opener on Monday, Nov. 29.

Buckhorn (7-14): A group of experienced girls’ high school basketball players is back on the court for 54th District member Buckhorn.

Senior guard Kaitlyn Bowling (10.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg) is set to lead Buckhorn in the 2021/2022 girls’ high school basketball season.

But Bowling isn’t alone.

Sophomore guard Cassidy Adams (9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg), junior forward Sheridan Combs (7.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg), senior forward Brooklyn Riley (6.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and senior center Brittany Daniel (6.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg) are each key players for the Lady Wildcats.

Expected to take on a larger role for Buckhorn during the upcoming hoops campaign, junior forward Mackenzie Neace is also back on the court.

Head coach Andrew Blank guides the Lady Wildcats. Buckhorn is scheduled to host 13th Region member Oneida Baptist Institute for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.