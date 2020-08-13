Longtime basketball scout Rick Bolus has ranked seniors Wade Pelfrey and Kobe Bowling, along with junior Dylan Knight, among the state’s top boys’ high school basketball prospects.

After leading his team to a title, Pelfrey was named the Ira D. Combs 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.

Pelfrey led Hazard throughout the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. Scoring 546 points in 34 games, Pelfrey averaged 3.6 rebounds per matchup for the Bulldogs.

After capturing the 14th Region championship, Hazard ended the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season 29-5.

Bowling and Knight combined to help lead Buckhorn during the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season. Bowling ranked second in scoring for the Wildcats, averaging 16.8 points per game. In 31 games, Bowling netted 520 points. Contributing around the goal, Bowling pulled down 9 rebounds per game to nearly average a double-double. Nearly averaging a double-double of his own, Knight delivered 9.2 points and a team-leading 10.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

Buckhorn compiled a 15-16 record in the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season.

Boys’ high school basketball teams from throughout the 54th District and across the state are scheduled to open preseason practice in mid-October.