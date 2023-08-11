ALLEN — The Alice Lloyd College Round Ball Classic Golf Scramble is set to be held at Beaver Valley Golf Course in Floyd County on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Alice Lloyd College women’s basketball and golf programs team up to host the scramble annually.

The format for the golf scramble is four-man captain’s choice.

Check-in for the golf scramble will be available from 9 a.m.-9:40 a.m.

The scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Sponsorships are available at $100 per hole.

The first-place prize for the scramble will be $1,000.

The second-place prize for the scramble will be $500.

The third-place prize for the scramble will be $300.

The entry fee for the scramble is $200 per team. Registration is available through email (roberthamilton@alc.edu or ryneloggins@alc.edu).

When registering for the scramble, include the team’s name, what is requested to be displayed on the course sign for hole signs and contact name and information.

Numerous Alice Lloyd College sports teams are preparing to compete in the 2023-24 schoolyear.

For more information about the Alice Lloyd College Round Ball Classic Golf Scramble, email roberthamilton@alc.edu.