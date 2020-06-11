Alice Lloyd College student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom. The NCCAA announced its softball awards for the 2020 season in May. Now, Alice Lloyd College is home to a pair of individual softball players who have been honored as NCCAA Scholar-Athletes, one is from Hazard.
The recipients of the award must be at least a junior academically and have maintained a minimum 3.4 GPA while in college.
Alice Lloyd College softball players Morgan Robinson and Jada Estep earned the award. Robinson is a catcher from Hazard.
On the field, Alice Lloyd College concluded a shortened 2020 softball season earlier in the spring.
