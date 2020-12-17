Wade Pelfrey.jpg

Hazard guard Wade Pelfrey dribbles during the 2019/2020 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game at Knott Central High School in Hindman.

The 2021 Kentucky All “A” Classic Statewide Basketball Tournament

will be played at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond from February 16-21.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Hazard and Buckhorn boys’ and girls basketball teams vie for 14th Region All “A” Classic championships annually. The 2020/2021 14th Region All “A” Classic is scheduled to tip off in January. Hazard is a former All “A” Classic boys’ basketball state champion.

The Bulldogs, under the direction of veteran head coach Al Holland, captured a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship earlier in the year. In addition, Hazard claimed the overall 2019/2020 14th Region title.

Each year, small-school teams from throughout Kentucky vie for All “A” championships in each of the state’s 16 regions.

The All “A” Classic Statewide Baseball/Softball Tournaments are scheduled to be held in Owensboro April 21-25.