The 2021 Kentucky All “A” Classic Statewide Basketball Tournament
will be played at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond from February 16-21.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
Hazard and Buckhorn boys’ and girls basketball teams vie for 14th Region All “A” Classic championships annually. The 2020/2021 14th Region All “A” Classic is scheduled to tip off in January. Hazard is a former All “A” Classic boys’ basketball state champion.
The Bulldogs, under the direction of veteran head coach Al Holland, captured a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship earlier in the year. In addition, Hazard claimed the overall 2019/2020 14th Region title.
Each year, small-school teams from throughout Kentucky vie for All “A” championships in each of the state’s 16 regions.
The All “A” Classic Statewide Baseball/Softball Tournaments are scheduled to be held in Owensboro April 21-25.
