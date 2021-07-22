The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Baseball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Baseball First Team

Bryce Blevins Lawrence County

Patrick Sawyer Hazard

Gunner Collins Paintsville

Cameron Kelsey Johnson Central

Bryce Adkins Pike Central

Caleb Hager Floyd Central

Peyton Burke Prestonsburg

Connor Fugate Paintsville

Steven Banks Belfry

Jarrett Napier Hazard

Brady Clark Pikeville

Daylin Goad Mingo Central

All Mountain Baseball Second Team

Brayden Slone Prestonsburg

Brant Potter Floyd Central

Keegan Bentley Pike Central

Brock Butcher Johnson Central

Parker Hall Belfry

Max Johnson Hazard

Blue Fletcher Lawrence County

Caleb Dotson Phelps

Justin Hall Tug Valley

Jonah Porter Paintsville

David Elkins Perry Central

Tate Walters Pikeville