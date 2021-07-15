The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Baseball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Baseball Player of the Year

Candidates

Johnson Central’s Ryan Sartin-Slone — Martin-Slone is just a playmaker. He is a like an extra coach on the field and he seemed to come up clutch for the Golden Eagles all season.

Sartin-Slone led Johnson Central by hitting .468 with three home runs, 16 doubles, a triple, 33 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Sartin-Slone helped lead Johnson Central to the 15th Region championship and came up big in the Semi-State 8, but the Golden Eagles fell to Hazard in that game. He was also one of the top shortstops in the region.

Sartin-Slone signed to play college baseball at UPike.

Lawrence County’s Bryce Blevins —Blevins had an outstanding season for the Bulldogs. He helped Lawrence County reach the 15th Region semifinals. Blevins committed to play college baseball at the University of Kentucky. Blevins is a left handed pitcher and will enter next season as a senior at Lawrence County.

Pikeville’s Tait Lakin —Panther lefty finished the season with a 6-3 record. He finished the season with a 1.75 era and struck out 104 batters in 52 innings pitched this season.

At the plate, Lakin led the Panthers by hitting .389 with five home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 40 RBIs with 23 runs scored. He will return for his senior season at Pikeville next year. Lakin committed to play college baseball at Wabash Valley.

Hazard’s Sawyer Patrick —Patrick had a great sophomore season on the mound for the Bulldogs. The right hander likes a fast pace and once he gets in a groove, it’s hard to get him out of it on the mound.

Patrick finished the season with a 9-1 record. He finished the season with a 2.33 era and struck out 66 batters in 72 innings pitched.

Patrick helped the Bulldogs get past Johnson Central in the Semi-State 8 and advance to the Elite 8 round of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament.

At the plate, Patrick hit .225 with six doubles and 20 RBIs.

Paintsville’s Gunner Collins — Collins was one of the most feared hitters in the 15th Region last season. Collins had an excellent season as he led the Tigers. Collins hit .337 with six home runs, seven doubles and 35 RBIs with 40 runs scored.

Collins saw action in 10 games on the mound as well. He finished the season with one save. Collins had a 2.94 era and struck out 20 batters in 16 and 2/3 innings.

All Mountain Players of the Year

Johnson Central’s Ryan Sartin Slone and Pikeville’s Tait Lakin

Sartin-Slone and Lakin were just outstanding for their teams this season.

Sartin-Slone was the undeniable leader for the Golden Eagles on the field. His hustle and untangles were a huge part of Johnson Central winning the 15th Region title.

Lakin was a do-it all player on the mound and at the plate. With Lakin on the mound, the Panthers could beat anybody in the state. Lakin was also the Panthers top hitter in the lineup and he had an outstanding season.