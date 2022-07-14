The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

All Mountain Second Team

Dillon Vance Mingo Central

Tyler Ooten Tug Valley

Alex Vance Tug Valley

Jonathan Banks Belfry

Noah Brown Belfry

Caleb Mouton Pike Central

Brady Bentley Shelby Valley

Jon Little Prestonsburg

Blue Fletcher Lawrence County

Gunner Collins Paintsville

Zach Taylor Paintsville

Dylan Thompson Pikeville

Gus Mullins Hazard

Hank Pelfrey Hazard

Blake Hager Pike Central

Sam Wright Pikeville

All Mountain

Third Team

Aiden Dove Mingo Central

Hunter Mullins Shelby Valley

Steven Banks Belfry

Corey Turnmire Phelps

Nick Kidd Prestonsburg

Max Martin Floyd Central

Melvin McCoy Phelps

Jaxson Damron Shelby Valley

Logan Windle Pikeville

Gaige Logan Hazard

Mason McAlarnis Perry Central

Dylan Burdine East Ridge

Brayden Shepherd Johnson Central

Hunter Blevins Johnson Central

Keygan Pelfry Johnson Central

Lucas Litteral Magoffin County

All Mountain

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Zach Hall

Corey Wilson

Nick Alley

Mingo Central

Tyler Mitchem

Aaron Blankenship

Floyd Central

Dylan Mosely

Wesley Prater

Prestonsburg

JD McKinney

Matt Welch

Betsy Layne

Brady Robinson

Andrew Kidd

Jordan Frazier

Cameron Pente

Johnson Central

Matt Crum

Paintsville

Connor Fugate

Grayson Peters

Austin Allen

Phelps

Stevie Todd Layne

Cainan Land

Mason Prater

East Ridge

Hayden Robinette

Peyton Fuller

Jenkins

Caleb Morgan

Austin Johnson

Carter Howard

Magoffin County

Ethan Salyers

Ian McCarty

Shelby Valley

Bryce Bentley

Kobe Fields

Brock Damron

Buckhorn

Jacob McCoy

Nick Whitaker

Jordan McCoy

Jayden Bartley

Hazard

Dawson Duff

Evan Akemone

Garrett Miller

Perry Central

Dustin Fields

Jacob Daniels

Dawson Browning

Pikeville

Isaac Duty

Jeb Wilkerson

Bradyn Hall

Jake Hall

Bash Ryan

Pike Central

Ben Huffman

Patrick Mandrall

Peyton Compton

Zach Crum

Belfry

Chase Varney

Jake Varney

Parker Hall

Lawrence County

Jake Derrifield

Nick Collinsworth

Abner Collinsworth

Will Lafferty

Martin County

Chase Preece