The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.
The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.
All Mountain Second Team
Dillon Vance Mingo Central
Tyler Ooten Tug Valley
Alex Vance Tug Valley
Jonathan Banks Belfry
Noah Brown Belfry
Caleb Mouton Pike Central
Brady Bentley Shelby Valley
Jon Little Prestonsburg
Blue Fletcher Lawrence County
Gunner Collins Paintsville
Zach Taylor Paintsville
Dylan Thompson Pikeville
Gus Mullins Hazard
Hank Pelfrey Hazard
Blake Hager Pike Central
Sam Wright Pikeville
All Mountain
Third Team
Aiden Dove Mingo Central
Hunter Mullins Shelby Valley
Steven Banks Belfry
Corey Turnmire Phelps
Nick Kidd Prestonsburg
Max Martin Floyd Central
Melvin McCoy Phelps
Jaxson Damron Shelby Valley
Logan Windle Pikeville
Gaige Logan Hazard
Mason McAlarnis Perry Central
Dylan Burdine East Ridge
Brayden Shepherd Johnson Central
Hunter Blevins Johnson Central
Keygan Pelfry Johnson Central
Lucas Litteral Magoffin County
All Mountain
Honorable Mention
Tug Valley
Zach Hall
Corey Wilson
Nick Alley
Mingo Central
Tyler Mitchem
Aaron Blankenship
Floyd Central
Dylan Mosely
Wesley Prater
Prestonsburg
JD McKinney
Matt Welch
Betsy Layne
Brady Robinson
Andrew Kidd
Jordan Frazier
Cameron Pente
Johnson Central
Matt Crum
Paintsville
Connor Fugate
Grayson Peters
Austin Allen
Phelps
Stevie Todd Layne
Cainan Land
Mason Prater
East Ridge
Hayden Robinette
Peyton Fuller
Jenkins
Caleb Morgan
Austin Johnson
Carter Howard
Magoffin County
Ethan Salyers
Ian McCarty
Shelby Valley
Bryce Bentley
Kobe Fields
Brock Damron
Buckhorn
Jacob McCoy
Nick Whitaker
Jordan McCoy
Jayden Bartley
Hazard
Dawson Duff
Evan Akemone
Garrett Miller
Perry Central
Dustin Fields
Jacob Daniels
Dawson Browning
Pikeville
Isaac Duty
Jeb Wilkerson
Bradyn Hall
Jake Hall
Bash Ryan
Pike Central
Ben Huffman
Patrick Mandrall
Peyton Compton
Zach Crum
Belfry
Chase Varney
Jake Varney
Parker Hall
Lawrence County
Jake Derrifield
Nick Collinsworth
Abner Collinsworth
Will Lafferty
Martin County
Chase Preece