First Team

Connor FugatePaintsville

Isaac DutyPikeville

Chase PreeceJohnson Central

Jonah PorterPaintsville

Jacob BentleyFloyd Central

David (Gus) MullinsHazard

Chase VarneyBelfry

Samuel BrownShelby Valley

Landon RobinsonEast Ridge

Steven BanksBelfry

Jonathan BanksBelfry

Cole WardJohnson Central

Max JohnsonHazard

Jake VarneyBelfry

Wade HensleyPikeville

Sam WrightPikeville

 

Second Team

Bash RyanPikeville

Bradyn HallPikeville

Julian VanceTug Valley

Brady BentleyShelby Valley

Brayden ShepherdJohnson Central

Peyton ComptonPike Central

Kaden CrumPike Central 

Blake HagerPike Central

Hunter MullinsShelby Valley

Grayson PetersPaintsville

Dylan BurdineEast Ridge

Sawyer PatrickHazard

Jaxson DamronShelby Valley

Jonah LittleLetcher Central

Recommended for you