The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
All Mountain First Team
Colby Fugate Paintsville
Trey Francis Phelps
Caleb May Tug Valley
Keian Worrix Shelby Valley
Rylee Samons Pikeville
Nike Keeton Paintsville
Sal Dean Belfry
Drew Hatfield Mingo Central
Isaiah May Johnson Central
Wade Pelfrey Hazard
All Mountain Second Team
Reece Fletcher Hazard
Trey James Martin County
Brady Dingess Martin County
D’Andre Reed Perry Central
Devin Hatfield Mingo Central
Dominick Francis Phelps
Grayson Harris Pikeville
Christian Collins Buckhorn
Cory VanHoose Johnson Central
Jordan Frazier Betsy Layne
Logan Hall Hazard
