The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain First Team

Colby Fugate    Paintsville

Trey Francis    Phelps

Caleb May    Tug Valley

Keian Worrix    Shelby Valley

Rylee Samons    Pikeville

Nike Keeton    Paintsville

Sal Dean    Belfry

Drew Hatfield    Mingo Central

Isaiah May    Johnson Central

Wade Pelfrey    Hazard

All Mountain Second Team

Reece Fletcher    Hazard

Trey James    Martin County

Brady Dingess    Martin County

D’Andre Reed    Perry Central

Devin Hatfield    Mingo Central

Dominick Francis    Phelps

Grayson Harris    Pikeville

Christian Collins    Buckhorn

Cory VanHoose    Johnson Central

Jordan Frazier    Betsy Layne

Logan Hall    Hazard

