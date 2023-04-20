The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Team is voted upon by the sports writers of the Appalachian Newspapers.

The voters are: Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

The Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, Perry Central, Hazard, Buckhorn, Letcher Central, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

All Mountain Player of the Year Nominees:

Rylee Samons Pikeville — Samons is a Tennessee Tech commit and he averaged 22.6 points per game and six rebounds per contest. Samons is one of the most dangerous scorers. He can score from anywhere on the floor. He is a good ball handler and excellent passer as well. Samons is one of the top players in the state. Samons is also one of the best three point shooters, especially for a 6 foot 7 forward.

Connor Fugate Paintsville — Fugate averaged a double-double for the Tigers. Fugate averaged 23.6 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers. He was the leader on a young team.

Brady Robinson Betsy Layne — Robinson can score the ball. He is a super athlete. Robinson averaged 23.5 points per game and exploded to 59 points in a game earlier this season.

Luke Hale Martin County — Hale led the Cardinals to the 15th Region All “A” Classic title and the 15th Region championship as well. Hale is an athletic guard who can do it all on the floor. Hale averaged 20.7 points per game this season.

Jaylan Rigdon Pike Central — Rigdon plays with a high motor. He can score from anywhere on the court and has blow by speed. He passes well and shoots well from three. Rigdon is one of the top guards in the region and the state.

All Mountain Player of the Year

Rylee Samons Pikeville — Samons’ size and ability on the court made him stand out from the rest and take home the All Mountain Player of the Year honor. Samons can do it all and make everyone around him better at the same time. He was voted 15th Region Player of the Year by the KABC as well.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Nominees:

Al Holland Hazard — Holland led the Bulldogs to the 14th Region All “A” Classic title.

Rodney Rowe Shelby Valley — Rowe announced that he was retiring at the end of the season midway through the year. Rowe had an excellent season with the Wildcats as they finished with an 18-10 record. The Wildcats played tough defense and shared the ball on offense.

Jason James Martin County — James led the Cardinals to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship and the 15th Region title. James led the Cardinals to the Sweet 16 for the second time as head coach.

Rabbit Thompson Tug Valley — Thompson led Tug Valley to the West Virginia Class A State Tournament semifinals. The Panthers were ranked No. 2 in Class A. The Panthers had an excellent season.

Landon Slone Paintsville — Slone led the Tigers to a 14-17 record. The Tigers were young and upset Magoffin County in the 57th District Tournament. Slone did a good job of mixing his older players with some middle schoolers and finding ways to win.

Elisha Justice Pikeville — Justice and the Panthers finished with another excellent season. The Panthers were close to getting back to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. Pikeville finished the season with a 22-8 record.

All Mountain Co-Coaches of the Year:

Rodney Rowe Shelby Valley

Rabbit Thompson Tug Valley

All Mountain First Team

Connor FugatePaintsville

Brady RobinsonBetsy Layne

Luke HaleMartin County

Jaylan RigdonPike Central

Jaden StewartPike Central

Joey GollihueTug Valley

Jonathan BanksBelfry

Mason PraterPhelps

Braxton StanleyEast Ridge

Aiden BarnettMagoffin County

Jamal Hazell Hazard