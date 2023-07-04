Player of the Year Nominees

Alyssa Dixon Perry Central — Dixon had a fantastic season as she hit .465 with three home runs, 35 RBIs, 14 doubles, seven triples, 24 steals and 41 runs scored. She helped lead Perry Central to the 14th Region Tournament championship as well.

Molly Fahm Belfry — Fahm had an outstanding eighth-grade season. She led the Lady Pirates in almost every statistical category in pitching and hitting. She found herself in amongst the state’s Top 50 leaders in 10 different categories. On offense, she hit .500 with 10 home runs, 63 RBIs, 16 doubles, two triples and scored 22 runs. In the circle, she finished the season with an 18-5 record with a 1.33 era. She tossed 168 innings and gave up 85 runs (32 earned) on 95 hits and 57 walks, while striking out 309 batters. She also helped the Lady Pirates win the 60th District Tournament.

Chloe Hannah Pike Central — Chloe Hannah had an outstanding season in the circle for the Lady Hawks. She finished the season with a 25-11 record and a 2.06 era. She tossed 227 and 2/3 innings and gave up 97 runs (67 earned) on 204 hits and 63 walks, while striking out 305 batters.

Bailee Hall Tug Valley — Bailee Hall hit a team-best .525 with a team-high eight home runs, 21 RBIs, four doubles, six triples and 53 total base hits.

She was also the No. 2 pitcher behind senior ace Kinna Justice, sporting a 7-2 record and 2.87 ERA. Hall allowed just 15 earned runs and 29 hits in a 36 2/3 inning worksheet, striking out 50 batters and walking 13.

Mayson Delong Johnson Central — Mayson Delong had an unreal season. She hit .650 on the year with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 19 doubles, eight triples, 13 steals and 69 runs scored. Those are video game numbers. She finished the season ranked fourth in the state in batting average, 10th in home runs, second in total hits with 78, fourth in doubles, 12th in triples, sixth in slugging percentage with a 1.292 slugging percentage, 17th in RBIs and fourth in runs scored.

Emily Adkins Shelby Valley — Emily Adkins was an outstanding hitter and pitcher this season. She finished the season hitting .506 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, 13 doubles and 26 runs scored. In the circle, she finished the season with a 6-4 record with one save. She tossed 63 and 1/3 innings and gave up 42 runs (20 earned) on 63 hits and 16 walks, while striking out 99 batters.

Ginna Jones Pikeville — Ginna Jones was one of the best all-around catchers in the state last season. She finished the season hitting .500 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 14 doubles, one triple, six steals and 30 runs scored.

All Mountain First Team

Alyssa Dixon Perry Central

Molly Fahm Belfry

Chloe Hannah Pike Central

Bailee Hall Tug Valley

Emily Adkins Shelby Valley

Ginna Jones Pikeville

Randi Delong Johnson Central

Maddie Vaughn Johnson Central

Emalie Tackett Pike Central

Kaitlyn Grigsby Perry Central

Cassidy Slater Pikeville

Danielle Crum Lawrence County

Natalie Fite Belfry

Kensley Feltner Lawrence County