The All Mountain Team includes teams covered in the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald. The All Mountain Team was voted on by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Joshua Blankenship.
Boys Player of the Year
Candidates:
Colby Fugate Paintsville
Cory VanHoose Johnson Central
Wade Pelfrey Hazard
Jordan Frazier Betsy Layne
Rylee Samons Pikeville
Player of the Year:
Wade Pelfrey: Pelfrey is a do it all guard. He can score with anybody in the state and when he gets hot from three, he becomes deadly. Pelfrey committed to play basketball at Eastern Kentucky University. During his junior season, he helped lead the Bulldogs to a All “A” Classic Final Four appearance and the 14th Region championship. During his senior season, he was even better as he scored 21.7 points per game. He shot 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. Pelfrey helped lead the Bulldogs to the 14th Region championship game this season, but
Coach of the Year Candidates:
Derrick Newsome Betsy Layne
Mark Thompson Belfry
Landon Slone Paintsville
Brody Justice East Ridge
Rodney Rowe Shelby Valley
Coach of the Year:
Landon Slone Paintsville
All Mountain First Team
Colby Fugate Paintsville
Cory VanHoose Johnson Central
Rylee Samons Pikeville
Jordan Frazier Betsy Layne
Isaiah May Johnson Central
Braxton Tharp Paintsville
Keian Worrix Shelby Valley
Brady Robinson Betsy Layne
All Mountain Second Team
Sal Dean Belfry
Josh Du Toit Pike Central
Chase Mims Betsy Layne
Connor Fugate Paintsville
Isaac Woods East Ridge
Brady Dingess Martin County
Bol Kuir Belfry
Kaden Robinson Shelby Valley
Aden Barnett Magoffin County
All Mountain Third Team
Rydge Beverly
Perry Central
Bryce Adkins Pike Central
Jaylen Rigdon
Pike Central
Eli Rose East Ridge
Christian Collins Buckhorn
De’Mahje Clark
Belfry
John King Johnson Central
Laithan Hall Pikeville
Honorable Mention
Hazard
Andrew Ford
Samuel Shoptaw
Jarrett Napier
Perry Central
Tyler Day
Lanse McKenzie
Dylan Brock
Magoffin County
Isaiah Slayer
Ben Lafferty
Grayson Whitaker
Martin County
Luke Hale
Jacob Butcher
Paintsville
Jaxon Watts
Baron Ratliff
Johnson Central
Ryleh McKenzie
Prestonsburg
Ryan Rose
Will Gullett
Grant Justice
Betsy Layne
Andrew Kidd
Floyd Central
Ronnie Sammons
Braden Moore
Brody Buck
Lawrence County
Cody Maynard
Trenton Adkins
Jenkins
Austin Johnson
Keegan Bentley
East Ridge
Jon Mills
Eli Sykes
Hunter Damron
Braxton Stanley
Shelby Valley
Zack Johnson
Russ Osborne
Chaz Brown
Pikeville
Nick Robinson
Alex Rogers
Lukas Manns
Zac Lockhart
Phelps
Jaeshon Nugent
Mason Prater
Keandre Galaurb-Jackson
Landon Dotson
Belfry
Tyler Chaffin
Ben McNamee
Pike Central
Kasope Lawrence
Latee Childers
