The All Mountain Team includes teams covered in the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald. The All Mountain Team was voted on by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Joshua Blankenship.

Boys Player of the Year

Candidates:

Colby Fugate Paintsville

Cory VanHoose Johnson Central

Wade Pelfrey Hazard

Jordan Frazier Betsy Layne

Rylee Samons Pikeville

Player of the Year:

Wade Pelfrey: Pelfrey is a do it all guard. He can score with anybody in the state and when he gets hot from three, he becomes deadly. Pelfrey committed to play basketball at Eastern Kentucky University. During his junior season, he helped lead the Bulldogs to a All “A” Classic Final Four appearance and the 14th Region championship. During his senior season, he was even better as he scored 21.7 points per game. He shot 47 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range. Pelfrey helped lead the Bulldogs to the 14th Region championship game this season, but

Coach of the Year Candidates:

Derrick Newsome Betsy Layne

Mark Thompson Belfry

Landon Slone Paintsville

Brody Justice East Ridge

Rodney Rowe Shelby Valley

Coach of the Year:

Landon Slone Paintsville

All Mountain First Team

Colby Fugate Paintsville

Cory VanHoose Johnson Central

Rylee Samons Pikeville

Jordan Frazier Betsy Layne

Isaiah May Johnson Central

Braxton Tharp Paintsville

Keian Worrix Shelby Valley

Brady Robinson Betsy Layne

All Mountain Second Team

Sal Dean Belfry

Josh Du Toit Pike Central

Chase Mims Betsy Layne

Connor Fugate Paintsville

Isaac Woods East Ridge

Brady Dingess Martin County

Bol Kuir Belfry

Kaden Robinson Shelby Valley

Aden Barnett Magoffin County

All Mountain Third Team

Rydge Beverly

Perry Central

Bryce Adkins Pike Central

Jaylen Rigdon

Pike Central

Eli Rose East Ridge

Christian Collins Buckhorn

De’Mahje Clark

Belfry

John King Johnson Central

Laithan Hall Pikeville

Honorable Mention

Hazard

Andrew Ford

Samuel Shoptaw

Jarrett Napier

Perry Central

Tyler Day

Lanse McKenzie

Dylan Brock

Magoffin County

Isaiah Slayer

Ben Lafferty

Grayson Whitaker

Martin County

Luke Hale

Jacob Butcher

Paintsville

Jaxon Watts

Baron Ratliff

Johnson Central

Ryleh McKenzie

Prestonsburg

Ryan Rose

Will Gullett

Grant Justice

Betsy Layne

Andrew Kidd

Floyd Central

Ronnie Sammons

Braden Moore

Brody Buck

Lawrence County

Cody Maynard

Trenton Adkins

Jenkins

Austin Johnson

Keegan Bentley

East Ridge

Jon Mills

Eli Sykes

Hunter Damron

Braxton Stanley

Shelby Valley

Zack Johnson

Russ Osborne

Chaz Brown

Pikeville

Nick Robinson

Alex Rogers

Lukas Manns

Zac Lockhart

Phelps

Jaeshon Nugent

Mason Prater

Keandre Galaurb-Jackson

Landon Dotson

Belfry

Tyler Chaffin

Ben McNamee

Pike Central

Kasope Lawrence

Latee Childers