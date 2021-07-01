The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Candidates:

Belfry’s Ryan “Rooster” Chapman

Perry Central’s Bobby Ratliff

Pikeville’s Brandi Jo Howard

Johnson Central’s Craig Delong

Paintsville’s Randy Keeton

All Mountain Coach of the Year

Pikeville’s Brandi Jo Howard — Howard led the Lady Panthers to a 29-11 record after several starters transferred to other programs after the 2019 season.

The young Lady Panthers won their seventh straight 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District championship and advanced to the 15th Region championship game.