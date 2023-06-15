The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Softball All Mountain Team.
The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.
Honorable Mention
Tug Valley
Hailey Muncy
Jessica Spaulding
McKynnli Farley
Mingo Central
Ava Williams
Ashley Plummer
-
Johnson Central
Josie Dials
Abbie Stambaugh
Kerrigan Ratliff
-
Paintsville
Chessa Collins
-
Floyd Central
Brooklyn Lewis
Whitley Hall
Mia Queen-Gilliam
Cadyn Roberson
Madi Meade
-
Phelps
Amelia Casey
-
Betsy Layne
Mallory Hall
Jayden Jarrell
Laci Hall
Kayley Lee
Hannah Mitchell
Emily Johnson
-
Prestonsburg
Tiffany Risner
Hailey Cline
Amelia Newsome
Rachael Roberts
-
Shelby Valley
Molly Hall
Elaina Tackett
McKenna (Josie) Adkins
-
Perry Central
Ashlyn Dixon
Kyra McAlarnis
Emma Pigman
Taylor Brock
Jossie Mullins
-
Buckhorn
Madison Butler
-
Hazard
Heidi Jones
Laken Chaney
Reagan Elkins
Hallie Jones
Magoffin County
Abby Barnett
Katie Howard
-
Lawrence County
Abby Nelson
Allie Triplett
-
Martin County
Brynnalyn Smith
-
East Ridge
Abby Simpson
Kiersten Easterling
Kaylynn Ivy Layne
-
Jenkins
Jae-Leigh Bates
Harlow Bates
Anna Eldridge
Johanna Banks
-
Pike Central
Taylor Hannah
Hannah May
Abbigail Hess
-
Belfry
Myra Bevins
Sydney Stafford
Zoey Caudill
-
Pikeville
Lexie Akers
Gracie Hall
Cate Salyers