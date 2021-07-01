The 2021 Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Softball Team is comprised of players in the 15th Region, the 14th Region’s 54th District and Mingo County, W. Va.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Appalachian Newspaper Inc.’s Regional Sports Editor Randy White and Sports Writers Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain Softball Player of the Year Candidates:

Johnson Central’s Randi Delong — Delong was a force at the plate for the Lady Golden Eagles last season. She was tied for the most home runs this season with 19, she was in the Top 10 in hits with 63. Delong finished the season batting .496 with 19 home runs, 15 doubles, 56 RBIs and 53 runs scored.

Johnson Central’s Chloe VanHoose — VanHoose finished the season with a 16-6 record with three saves. VanHoose struck out 243 batters and had an era of 1.57. She was named the 15th Region Tournament MVP.

Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford was dominant pitching and at the plate all season. On the mound, she led the state in strikeouts with 400. She finished second in the state in innings pitched with 236 innings pitched. She finished third in the state with 27 wins. She also had a 1.66 era. She was also just as deadly at the plate. Ford hit .531 with eight home runs, eight triples, 10 doubles 47 RBIs, 60 total hits and 29 runs scored. Ford also finished with one near perfect game, set the school record for strikeouts in a game with 17 and tied for the most home runs in a season at Pikeville.

Pikeville’s Kelcie Adams — Adams had an incredible season hitting leadoff for the Lady Panthers. Adams is one of the rare successful slap hitters in the mountains. She finished fifth in the state in total hits with 67. Adams finished the season hitting .523 with a triple, five doubles, 15 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

Perry Central’s Kim Hughes — Hughes was successful on the mound as a pitcher and at the plate for the Lady Commodores as well. On the mound, Hughes finished second in the state in wins with 28. She finished the season with 183 strikeouts and a 2.58 era in 209 innings pitched.

At the plate, Hughes hit .446 with a homer, three triples, 14 doubles, 55 RBIs, 58 total hits and 21 runs scored.

All Mountain Player of the Year

Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford put together one of the most impressive seasons on the softball field in a while. She broke several school records and finished in the Top 25 in most pitching and hitting categories, all while leading Pikeville to a 29-11 record. Ford was the leader of a young Pikeville squad that just kept getting better throughout the season. Ford was only and junior and will return for her senior campaign next season. Ford has already committed to play college softball at the University of Virginia-Wise.