The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

All Mountain Second Team

Natalie Fite Belfry

Molly Farm Belfry

Mayson Delong Johnson Central

Haleigh Muncy Tug Valley

Alyssa Dixon Perry Central

Kyra McAlarnis Perry Central

Lakin Chaney Hazard

Clara Blair Johnson Central

Kyra Looney Shelby Valley

Laney Bledsoe Paintsville

Livia Sanders Pike Central

Mattie Ratliff Paintsville

Cassidy Slater Pikeville

Bree Jones Lawrence County

Olivia Bowling Shelby Valley

All Mountain Third Team

Chelsea Collins Paintsville

Lily Napier Shelby Valley

Josie Adkins Shelby Valley

Ashley Wells Paintsville

Shanda Kinder Phelps

Jada Slone Prestonsburg

Kiersten Coleman East Ridge

Isabelle Rose Pikeville

Cassidy Griffey Tug Valley

Amelia Wellman Tug Valley

Kara Ward Mingo Central

Kerrigan Ratliff Paintsville

Grace Martin Floyd Central

Cameron Childers Belfry

Danielle Crum Lawrence County

Macy Conley Johnson Central

Skye Brown Jenkins

All Mountain

Honorable Mention

Tug Valley

Kianna Justice

Floyd Central

Hannah Lewis

Alysson Stumbo

Emma Dudleson

Cadyn Roberson

Chelsea Johnson

Prestonsburg

Celina Mullins

Rachel Roberts

Laney Prater

Betsy Layne

Emily Johnson

Lakin Keathley

Johnson Central

Clare Gamble

Abby Stambaugh

Jaden Bowling

Josie Dials

Paintsville

Chessa Collins

Kaleigh Horn

Phelps

Ivy Layne

Amelia Casey

East Ridge

Savannah Baldridge

Abby Simpson

Annabeth Wright

Amelia Cure

Jenkins

Alexis Ritchie

Jae Leigh Bates

Harlow Bates

Anna Eldridge

Brianna Turner

Magoffin County

Scarlette McCarty

Jaylynn Lafferty

Katie Howard

Jaden Williams

Shelby Valley

Lindsay Reed

Hunter Adkins

Buckhorn

Madison Butler

Kylee Napier

Alexis Francis

Hazard

Alexis Muha

Olivia Holbrook

Riley Griffith

Perry Central

Kaitlyn Grigsby

Lauren Morris

Ashlynn Dixon

Krystinia Couch

Emma Pigman

Pikeville

Shana Ray

Olivia Hall

Pike Central

Kaiden Hess

Hannah May

Belfry

Myra Bevins

Zoey Caudill

Lawrence County

Gracie Preece

Abby Nelson

Shelby Blevins

Allie Triplett

Taylor Blevins

Martin County

Brittany Thompson

Zoey Hinkle