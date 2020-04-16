The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.
The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.
Coach of the Year nominees:
Kristy Orem Pikeville
Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe Shelby Valley
Robin Newsome Martin County
Kevin Deskins Belfry
Kim Smith-Davis Mingo Central
Coach of the Year:
Pikeville’s Kristy Orem — Orem was selected as the All Mountain Girls’ Coach of the Year for the second straight season.
She has led the Lady Panthers to back-to-back 15th Region titles. She returned a lot of talent from last season and even with the bullseye on Pikeville’s back, she found a way to lead her team back to Rupp Arena for the second straight season.
Pikeville finished the season with a 26-8 record. The Lady Panthers fell to Casey County 49-46 in the opening round of the Sweet 16.
Player of the Year nominees:
Katie Ball Belfry — Ball could do it all on the court. She had size. She could play inside and outside on offense. She can run the court. She rebounds well and she blocks shots well. Ball was a force for the Lady Pirates.
Madison Thompson Martin County —Thompson averaged 18.8 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game. Thompson helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a 21-10 record. Thompson was a force on offense and one of the top rebounders in the state.
Alssya Elswick Shelby Valley — Elswick just finished her sophomore season. She helped lead Shelby Valley to a 22-9 record this season. The Lady Wildcats won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and won the 59th District championship before falling to Pikeville in the 15th Region championship 39-38.
Elswick is a gifted scorer on a good team. She led Shelby Valley with 14.5 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Elswick still have two seasons left and is on a talented Lady Wildcat roster. Her and Cassidy Rowe are already two of the top players in the region and they’re both sophomores.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson Pikeville — Cole-Williamson is the reigning All Mountain Girls’ Player of the Year.
She had another great season with the Lady Panthers. She helped lead Pikeville to a 26-8 record and their second straight 15th Region championship.
Cole-Williamson averaged 16.6 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game to lead a really talented Pikeville team.
Katie Moore Floyd Central — Moore is just consistent. She helped lead Floyd Central to its second straight 20-win season. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 20-9 record.
Moore led the way for the Lady Jaguars with 19.8 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per contest.
She has one of the best mid-range games in the region.
Moore is a junior and will return as one of the top players in the region in her senior season.
Player of the Year
Belfry’s Katie Ball — Ball was just a different type of player this season.
She could dominate a game.
Ball averaged 22.7 points per game and 14.5 rebounds per game. She can knock down threes. She can handle the ball. She can pass well. She can block shots. She can run the floor.
Ball can do it all on the court.
And her size doesn’t hurt either.
She is 6 foot 3 and has guard skills.
She is a matchup nightmare.
She helped Belfry reach the 15th Region semifinals.
All Mountain First Team
Madison Thompson Martin County
Alyssa Elswick Shelby Valley
Kirsten Cole-Williamson Pikeville
Katie Moore Floyd Central
Cassidy Rowe Shelby Valley
Ziah Rhodes Mingo Central
Sammi Sites Johnson Central
Kailee Baisden Tug Valley
Jerrica Thacker Jenkins
Danielle Prater Phelps
All Mountain Second Team
Kelsi Brinager Pike Central
Kelci Blair Johnson Central
Kelsey Jo Tackett Pikeville
Scarlette Thomason Mingo Central
Tori Hampton Shelby Valley
Kinsley Feltner Lawrence County
Kylie Hall Phelps
Makayla May Tug Valley
Sarah Tackett East Ridge
Haley Caudill Hazard
All Mountain Third Team
Bailey Birchfield Pike Central
Hailee Mullins Hazard
Courtney Hoskins Perry Central
Alivia Gearheart Pikeville
Avya Hyden Paintsville
Faith Lazar Prestonsburg
Kyra Looney East Ridge
Alyssa Newsom Shelby Valley
Trinity Rowe Pikeville
Kirsten Thacker Jenkins
Honorable Mention
Maddie Meade Betsy Layne
Lauryn Watkins Betsy Layne
Emialee Preece Paintsville
Chloe Hanna Paintsville
Camryn Helton Paintsville
Destiny Elliot Prestonsburg
Alvia Slone Prestonsburg
Celina Mullins Prestonsburg
Allison Campbell Prestonsburg
Kirsten Issac Magoffin County
Kennedy Harvell Floyd Central
Grace Martin Floyd Central
KK Vannoy Johnson Central
Faith Fairchild Johnson Central
Alexis Ratliff Lawrence County
Hailee Barnett Magoffin County
Jenna Wagner Mingo Central
Alyssa Newsome Tug Valley
Brook Stumbo Floyd Central
Alexia Wilkerson Pikeville
Mackenzie Maynard Pikeville
Laci Johnson Shelby Valley
Zoee Johnson Shelby Valley
Kelsey Owens Shelby Valley
Jazzy Meade Shelby Valley
Haley Parks East Ridge
Leah Wells East Ridge
Cushi Fletcher Belfry
Linzee Phillips Belfry
Kyera Thorsnbury Belfry
Lindsey Rose Jenkins
Alexis Newsome Pike Central
Chloe Neace Pike Central
Kylea Weddington Pike Central
Chloe Smith Phelps
Kacie Dotson Phelps
Annie Harris Perry Central
Zoe Evans Mingo Central
Desiree Sturgill Hazard
Tayler Riley Hazard
Kaitlyn Bowling Buckhorn
Cassidy Adams Buckhorn
Sheridan Combs Buckhorn
Chelsey Napier Perry Central
Katie Dunnigan Perry Central
