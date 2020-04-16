The All Mountain team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers Sports department. Voting members included Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Trevor Thacker and Joshua Blankenship.

The All Mountain Team is composed of players from the 15th Region, the 54th District, Mingo Central and Tug Valley.

Coach of the Year nominees:

Kristy Orem    Pikeville

Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe    Shelby Valley

Robin Newsome    Martin County

Kevin Deskins    Belfry

Kim Smith-Davis    Mingo Central

Coach of the Year:

Pikeville’s Kristy Orem — Orem was selected as the All Mountain Girls’ Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

She has led the Lady Panthers to back-to-back 15th Region titles. She returned a lot of talent from last season and even with the bullseye on Pikeville’s back, she found a way to lead her team back to Rupp Arena for the second straight season.

Pikeville finished the season with a 26-8 record. The Lady Panthers fell to Casey County 49-46 in the opening round of the Sweet 16.

Player of the Year nominees:

Katie Ball    Belfry — Ball could do it all on the court. She had size. She could play inside and outside on offense. She can run the court. She rebounds well and she blocks shots well. Ball was a force for the Lady Pirates.

Madison Thompson    Martin County —Thompson averaged 18.8 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game. Thompson helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a 21-10 record. Thompson was a force on offense and one of the top rebounders in the state.

Alssya Elswick    Shelby Valley — Elswick just finished her sophomore season. She helped lead Shelby Valley to a 22-9 record this season. The Lady Wildcats won the 15th Region All “A” Classic and won the 59th District championship before falling to Pikeville in the 15th Region championship 39-38.

Elswick is a gifted scorer on a good team. She led Shelby Valley with 14.5 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Elswick still have two seasons left and is on a talented Lady Wildcat roster. Her and Cassidy Rowe are already two of the top players in the region and they’re both sophomores.

Kirsten Cole-Williamson    Pikeville — Cole-Williamson is the reigning All Mountain Girls’ Player of the Year.

She had another great season with the Lady Panthers. She helped lead Pikeville to a 26-8 record and their second straight 15th Region championship.

Cole-Williamson averaged 16.6 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game to lead a really talented Pikeville team.

Katie Moore    Floyd Central — Moore is just consistent. She helped lead Floyd Central to its second straight 20-win season. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 20-9 record.

Moore led the way for the Lady Jaguars with 19.8 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per contest.

She has one of the best mid-range games in the region.

Moore is a junior and will return as one of the top players in the region in her senior season.

Player of the Year

Belfry’s Katie Ball — Ball was just a different type of player this season.

She could dominate a game.

Ball averaged 22.7 points per game and 14.5 rebounds per game. She can knock down threes. She can handle the ball. She can pass well. She can block shots. She can run the floor.

Ball can do it all on the court.

And her size doesn’t hurt either.

She is 6 foot 3 and has guard skills.

She is a matchup nightmare.

She helped Belfry reach the 15th Region semifinals.

All Mountain First Team

Madison Thompson    Martin County

Alyssa Elswick    Shelby Valley

Kirsten Cole-Williamson    Pikeville

Katie Moore    Floyd Central

Cassidy Rowe    Shelby Valley

Ziah Rhodes    Mingo Central

Sammi Sites    Johnson Central

Kailee Baisden    Tug Valley

Jerrica Thacker    Jenkins

Danielle Prater    Phelps

All Mountain Second Team

Kelsi Brinager    Pike Central

Kelci Blair     Johnson Central

Kelsey Jo Tackett    Pikeville

Scarlette Thomason    Mingo Central

Tori Hampton    Shelby Valley

Kinsley Feltner    Lawrence County

Kylie Hall    Phelps

Makayla May    Tug Valley

Sarah Tackett    East Ridge

Haley Caudill     Hazard

All Mountain Third Team

Bailey Birchfield    Pike Central

Hailee Mullins    Hazard

Courtney Hoskins    Perry Central

Alivia Gearheart    Pikeville

Avya Hyden    Paintsville

Faith Lazar    Prestonsburg

Kyra Looney    East Ridge

Alyssa Newsom    Shelby Valley

Trinity Rowe    Pikeville

Kirsten Thacker    Jenkins

Honorable Mention

Maddie Meade    Betsy Layne

Lauryn Watkins    Betsy Layne

Emialee Preece    Paintsville

Chloe Hanna    Paintsville

Camryn Helton    Paintsville

Destiny Elliot    Prestonsburg

Alvia Slone    Prestonsburg

Celina Mullins    Prestonsburg

Allison Campbell    Prestonsburg

Kirsten Issac    Magoffin County

Kennedy Harvell    Floyd Central

Grace Martin    Floyd Central

KK Vannoy    Johnson Central

Faith Fairchild    Johnson Central

Alexis Ratliff    Lawrence County

Hailee Barnett    Magoffin County

Jenna Wagner    Mingo Central

Alyssa Newsome    Tug Valley

Brook Stumbo     Floyd Central

Alexia Wilkerson    Pikeville

Mackenzie Maynard    Pikeville

Laci Johnson    Shelby Valley

Zoee Johnson    Shelby Valley

Kelsey Owens    Shelby Valley

Jazzy Meade    Shelby Valley

Haley Parks    East Ridge

Leah Wells    East Ridge

Cushi Fletcher    Belfry

Linzee Phillips    Belfry

Kyera Thorsnbury    Belfry

Lindsey Rose    Jenkins

Alexis Newsome    Pike Central

Chloe Neace    Pike Central

Kylea Weddington    Pike Central

Chloe Smith    Phelps

Kacie Dotson    Phelps

Annie Harris    Perry Central

Zoe Evans    Mingo Central

Desiree Sturgill    Hazard

Tayler Riley    Hazard

Kaitlyn Bowling    Buckhorn

Cassidy Adams    Buckhorn

Sheridan Combs    Buckhorn

Chelsey Napier    Perry Central

Katie Dunnigan    Perry Central

