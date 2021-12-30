The All Mountain Volleyball Team is comprised of teams in the coverage area in Kentucky. Mingo County West Virginia teams are not included in this list.

The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.

All Mountain

Player of the Year:

Pikeville’s McKinlee Potter — Potter had a huge year for the Lady Panthers. Potter led the entire state in kills regardless of class with 624 kills on the season. Potter led a talented Pikeville team this season.

All Mountain Coach of the Year:

Floyd Central’s Brittany Reels — Reels led the Lady Jaguars to a 24-7 record this season and Floyd Central captured the 15th Region Tournament championship for the first time since 2019. It was Reels’ first region title with the Lady Jaguars and second in school history.

All Mountain Team:

Pikeville

Caroline Wright

Grace Clark

Hannah Akers

Kara Lee

Tausha Justice

Floyd Central

Amelia Wallace

Allyson Stumbo

Emma Bailey

Jadyn Hall

Paintsville

Hailey Little

Kara Ward

Kynzi Slone

Mattie Ratliff

Betsy Layne

Emily Johnson

Madi Meade

Madison Hamilton

Tia Wesley

Prestonsburg

Molly Boyd

Mya Burgess

Jada Stevens

Allison Garrett

East Ridge

Courtlin Phillips

Hanna Blackburn

Sarah Woods

Sylvia Ratliff

Shelby Valley

Kyra Looney

Jazzy Meade

Hunter Adkins

Belfry

Clara McNamee

Emma Harris

Hannah Fite

Cameron Childers

Pike Central

Livia Sanders

Emily Tackett

Dailey Damron

Phelps

Amelia Casey

Jaycie Stanley

Ivy Layne

Johnson Central

Randi Delong

Ava Cochran

Mayson Delong

Sydney May

Perry Central

Alyssa Dixon

Taylan Hoskins

Tiffany Williams

Lily Blackburn

Hazard

Aniyah Miller

Madison Baker

Chloe Fugate

Jayden Fields