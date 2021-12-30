The All Mountain Volleyball Team is comprised of teams in the coverage area in Kentucky. Mingo County West Virginia teams are not included in this list.
The All Mountain Team was voted upon by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Mike Muncy.
All Mountain
Player of the Year:
Pikeville’s McKinlee Potter — Potter had a huge year for the Lady Panthers. Potter led the entire state in kills regardless of class with 624 kills on the season. Potter led a talented Pikeville team this season.
All Mountain Coach of the Year:
Floyd Central’s Brittany Reels — Reels led the Lady Jaguars to a 24-7 record this season and Floyd Central captured the 15th Region Tournament championship for the first time since 2019. It was Reels’ first region title with the Lady Jaguars and second in school history.
All Mountain Team:
Pikeville
Caroline Wright
Grace Clark
Hannah Akers
Kara Lee
Tausha Justice
Floyd Central
Amelia Wallace
Allyson Stumbo
Emma Bailey
Jadyn Hall
Paintsville
Hailey Little
Kara Ward
Kynzi Slone
Mattie Ratliff
Betsy Layne
Emily Johnson
Madi Meade
Madison Hamilton
Tia Wesley
Prestonsburg
Molly Boyd
Mya Burgess
Jada Stevens
Allison Garrett
East Ridge
Courtlin Phillips
Hanna Blackburn
Sarah Woods
Sylvia Ratliff
Shelby Valley
Kyra Looney
Jazzy Meade
Hunter Adkins
Belfry
Clara McNamee
Emma Harris
Hannah Fite
Cameron Childers
Pike Central
Livia Sanders
Emily Tackett
Dailey Damron
Phelps
Amelia Casey
Jaycie Stanley
Ivy Layne
Johnson Central
Randi Delong
Ava Cochran
Mayson Delong
Sydney May
Perry Central
Alyssa Dixon
Taylan Hoskins
Tiffany Williams
Lily Blackburn
Hazard
Aniyah Miller
Madison Baker
Chloe Fugate
Jayden Fields