The All Mountain Team includes teams covered in the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd Chronicle and Times, the Paintsville Herald and Hazard Herald. The All Mountain Team was voted on by Randy White, Steve LeMaster and Joshua Blankenship.

Girls Player of the Year Candidates:

Kensley Feltner

Lawrence County

Katie Jo Moore

Floyd Central

Cassidy Rowe

Shelby Valley

Trinity Rowe

Pikeville

Kyera Thornsbury

Belfry

Player of the Year:

Cassidy Rowe — Cassidy Rowe personifies toughness. The junior point guard has come off of double ACL surgeries and fought back to look 100 percent this season, until she suffered a broken rib late in the season. She battled through the pain and played with a broken rib. She re-broke the same rib at some point in postseason play. The University of Kentucky commit is a special player who can take over a game with just her passing alone. Rowe can shoot and her quickness isn’t matched by many. Rowe will enter her senior season as a legit Top 5 Ms. Basketball Candidate.

Coach of the Year

Candidates:

Les Trimble Paintsville

Kevin Deskins Belfry

Kristy Orem Pikeville

Denise Campbell Pike Central

Wesley Bryant Jenkins

Coach of the Year:

Kristy Orem Pikeville: Orem led Pikeville to its third straight Sweet 16 appearance this season. Pikeville lost a lot of senior leadership from a year ago. The Lady Panthers took Marshall County to the limit in the Sweet 16.

All Mountain First Team

Kensley Feltner Lawrence County

Katie Jo Moore Floyd Central

Trinity Rowe

Pikeville

Kyera Thornsbury Belfry

Kelci Blair Johnson Central

Alyssa Elswick Shelby Valley

Mackenzie Maynard Pikeville

Sammi Sites Johnson Central

All Mountain Second Team

Jerrica Thacker Jenkins

Emilea Preece Paintsville

Cushi Fletcher Belfry

Emmalee Neace Perry Central

Emalie Tackett Pike Central

Kristin Meade Betsy Layne

Kristin Thacker Jenkins

Faith Lazar Prestonsburg

All Mountain Third Team

Kyra Looney Shelby Valley

Kristen Whited Pikeville

Kennedy Harvel Floyd Central

Celina Mullins Prestonsburg

Kim Akers Betsy Layne

Audrinna Harris Hazard

Leah Wells East Ridge

Hannah May Pike Central

Honorable Mention

Hazard

Mallory Combs

Perry Central

Chelsey Napier

Katie Dunnigan

Rani McIntyre

Haley Caudill

Magoffin County

Angel Mullis

Martin County

Katie Marcum

Lynndsey Cassell

Paintsville

Chloe Hannah

Leandra Curnutte

Ava Hyden

Johnson Central

Clara Blair

KK Vannoy

Prestonsburg

Alivia Slone

Kylie Stephens

Betsy Layne

Kennadie Boyette

Lauryn Watkins

Floyd Central

Grace Martin

Jada Johnson

Kamryn Shannon

Lawrence County

Sophie Adkins

Jenkins

Lindsey Rose

East Ridge

Sylvia Ratliff

Haleigh Damron

Shelby Valley

Zoee Johnson

Jazzy Meade

Laci Johnson

Pikeville

Emma Ratliff

Kylie Hall

Rylee Theiss

Phelps

Faith Potter

Amelia Casey

Kacie Dotson

Belfry

Kyra Justice

Jenna Sparks

Buckhorn

Kaitlyn Bowling

Cassidy Adams

Sheridan Combs